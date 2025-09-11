"We just can't beat ourselves": Nick Sanchez shares a gutsy message as Big Machine Racing eyes a playoff surge

Nick Sanchez will line up for his first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, and he has a clear message for himself and his team. The 24-year-old Big Machine Racing driver enters the postseason 7th on the grid, just one point above the cutline, as the Round of 12 begins Friday night (September 12) at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 12-driver playoff field was finalized at World Wide Technology Raceway, where Connor Zilisch scored his ninth win of the season. Alongside Zilisch, seven other race winners - Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Nick Sanchez, Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones, Sammy Smith and Jesse Love - locked themselves into the championship chase. Carson Kvapil, Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray and Harrison Burton rounded out the group on points.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio ahead of Bristol, Sanchez said:

"When you look at our speed and where we qualify and really sometimes where we score stage points for us, how I view it, we just can't beat ourselves. It's the biggest thing. We're 100% I think top three, top five potential out of this playoff group. So we just need to manage our day, manage expectations and take what it gives us."

Nick Sanchez (48) wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Atlanta. Source: Getty

Nick Sanchez, who earned his playoff spot with a victory at Atlanta in March, knows consistency has been his biggest challenge in 2025. He has six top-five finishes, but also six results of 31st or worse. That leaves him with the lowest average finish (18.2) of the 12 playoff contenders, despite an 11.1 average starting position.

Sanchez’s rookie Xfinity campaign has proven he has the raw speed. Now, the challenge is stringing together clean races to survive the early rounds and keep his title hopes alive.

Nick Sanchez set for Bristol test with playoffs on the line

Nick Sanchez signs autographs at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

Going into Bristol, Nick Sanchez sits one point above the elimination line, in a tight battle with Carson Kvapil and Taylor Gray. His recent form hasn’t been ideal either. In six of his last seven starts, he’s finished 19th or worse. Despite that slide, he remains confident he and Big Machine Racing can advance.

"I think I’d be very surprised if we don’t advance out of the Round of 12, because I feel like we’re not on the back half of the playoff grid. We’re better than that, but you need to finish races. You need to execute in all areas. And, it’s not going to be easy by no means, but I think we have what it takes to just have a good quiet day and put ourselves in good positions all night and be there at the end and get a great finish," he added. (via the aforementioned source).

For Sanchez, the next three races at Bristol, Kansas and Charlotte are all about execution in the No. 48 BMR Chevrolet.

Bristol, however, hasn’t been kind to him. Sanchez’s two previous Xfinity Series starts at the short track ended in 16th and 29th. At Kansas, he’ll look to lean on Truck Series experience, where he posted three top-10s in four starts. Charlotte is his strongest track on the slate, where he won last year in a part-time Xfinity run and added another top-10 with a ninth-place finish.

If Nick Sanchez can steady his form at Bristol and Kansas, his Charlotte record could give him the push he needs to advance into the Round of 8. For the Miami native and Big Machine Racing, the next three weeks are all about discipline and execution.

