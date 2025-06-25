"We’ve stepped it up big": Chris Buescher outruns NASCAR elites in 2025 qualifying average but admits one goal still missing

Chris Buescher's post-qualifying numbers are really good. Despite lacking a single pole position this season, the RFK Racing driver leads all NASCAR Cup Series competitors in average start (10.3), ahead of even standings leader William Byron (10.6).

Despite the good qualifying speed, Buescher has no wins to show for it. The driver of the No. 17 Ford reposted a NASCAR Insights graphic on X with a caption, which highlighted the best average starting positions in 2025 after 17 races.

"Our 17 team put a big focus on qualifying better this year. We've stepped it up big from 2024. Now we just need to find a way to translate this success into a pole☝🏻"

In 2024, Chris Buescher averaged an 18.5 start, eight positions lower than this year's figure. While his average finish of 14.0 this year has remained close to 2024's 14.3, the difference between qualifying pace and Sunday results is wearing thin.

Meanwhile, his Roush-Fenway Keselowski Racing teammates haven't matched his qualifying pace. No. 60 Ryan Preece is averaging 20.1 in qualifying, and team owner Brad Keselowski sits at a modest 24.2.

Chris Buescher's consistency remains despite a Kansas race penalty of 60 driver points. While it was reduced to 30 by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel, they upheld a two-race suspension for his crew chief, Scott Graves. He has since clawed back to 11th in the standings and remains above the cutline with 421 points.

Chris Buescher stays persistent at Pocono as NASCAR Playoff battle tightens

Denny Hamlin (11) and Chris Buescher (17) during the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Source: Getty

While the number tells one story, the weekend effort behind it was relentless. Chris Buescher started in the front row at Pocono Raceway for the second time this season in The Great American Gateway 400. For the first 15 laps, he remained closely behind Denny Hamlin, finishing 0.3 seconds off the leader and winning nine stage points for second place.

While Buescher resumed at the front after a flawless pit stop, he later got shuffled back. By lap 70, he'd climbed back into the top five and grabbed five more points with a fifth-place finish in Stage Two. Caution on Lap 123, resettled the field. In the last 30 green-flag runs, Buescher stayed at the front and overtook Chase Elliott in the final laps to secure a fourth-place finish.

This was his third consecutive top-10, but still, he remains in the broader Playoff race. With 11 different winners this year already, those drivers have clinched postseason berths. That leaves just five openings, with nine races left in the regular season, and a win must for Buescher to qualify.

"We're chasing wins. I'm still in that mindset, if we go to the race track and do what we did today, we're chasing a win. How do we set ourselves up to have track position at the end to fight for a trophy. And today, a place like this with the speed we had, that brought points with it," Chris Buescher said post-race. (1:06 onwards)

Among winless drivers, only Chase Elliott (+160) and Tyler Reddick (+107) have secure cushions. Buescher is 38 points above the cutline with his RFK teammate Ryan Preece (-20) just below it. If one more first-time winner emerges, Buescher could find himself on the bubble. And if two more do? He's out.

EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta this weekend doesn't offer comfort. While Chris Buescher generally performs well on superspeedways, the reprofiled track has been brutal. In 14 starts, he's failed to finish inside the top five and owns four finishes of 30th or worse.

