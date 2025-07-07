Shane van Gisbergen swept the NASCAR weekend on the Chicago streets. And after the win, he swept fans off their feet with a cheeky postscript that proved once again that the Kiwi driver knows how to win and celebrate.

Ad

After taking the checkered flag in both the Xfinity and Cup Series races at the Grant Park 165 weekend, Van Gisbergen took to social media to drop a victory lap message at 4:13 a.m. ET on Monday:

"I won't be available in the morning please try me in the afternoon. thanks."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Shane van Gisbergen, who became only the second driver in NASCAR history after Kyle Busch (2016, Indianapolis) to win both the Xfinity and Cup races from pole on the same weekend, clearly wasn't planning on setting any early alarms.

Van Gisbergen celebrated late into the night, and fans on X had plenty to say about his post-party condition. One fan summed it up perfectly:

"What category hangover mate?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The quip became viral, setting the tone for what followed. Many fans rode the wave of celebration right alongside SVG, cheering on the Kiwis' weekend dominance and his well-earned night of letting loose.

Darren Plane @DarrenPlane LINK That is going to be one hell of a hangover, awesome work this weekend mate.👍

Ad

Allen Jenerette @jenerette_allen LINK Party all night?! Don’t blame ya, my brotha!! Congratulations on The Weeknd sweep!! 🧹

Ad

Tyler Williams @T__Williams23 LINK Here's to a few hard-earned sound checks for ya 🍺🍺🍺

Ad

One set of replies came from Australian and New Zealand fans, many of whom stayed up into the wee hours to watch their countryman take the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago.

thatbro @thatbro83 LINK Can't tell you how much it was worth waking up early hours both Sunday and today here in Melbourne to watch you race. Your racing mind is unreal but we kinda already knew that back down under. Bravo SVG!

Ad

The Milkman @AusPatriot11 LINK Congrats from Australia, absolutely amazing run over the weekend and gave them a lesson, give them another one at Sonoma, and use that Confidence to get that top 10 at Dover.

Ad

Another section of fans simply hoped the Kiwi racer would enjoy a well-deserved break.

Paula Alexander @PAlexander298 LINK Hopefully, no media commitments too early. Congratulations and enjoy

Ad

W.A.R @William19867720 LINK Get some rest, SVG definitely well deserved!

Ad

Now, it's on to Sonoma, where Shane van Gisbergen remains a road course favorite. But first? A nap. A hangover cure. And a couple more fans to reply to, probably sometime in the afternoon.

Shane van Gisbergen's historic weekend street sweep caps dominant Chicago run

Shane van Gisbergen (88) after winning the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Race. Source: Imagn

Shane van Gisbergen's post was only the exclamation point on a history-making weekend. His win on Sunday in the Cup Series' Grant Park 165 capped off a performance for the record books, but it all started Saturday with his second straight Loop 110 win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Ad

In that race, Van Gisbergen found himself battling 18-year-old Connor Zilisch of JR Motorsports. Starting from the rear of the field, Zilisch charged to second place late. But SVG, the veteran of international road circuits, wasn't about to let his teammate steal the show after leading a race-high 27 laps.

Van Gisbergen ran Zilisch wide through Turn 1 on the final restart with two laps remaining and led the final circuits to secure his first Xfinity Series win of the year and his fourth overall. Sunday's Grant Park 165 was all about asserting Cup control.

Ad

Van Gisbergen had already won in Chicago during his iconic 2023 Cup debut. In 2025, he sealed his legacy with a double sweep from the pole in both races.

It was his second Cup win of the NASCAR 2025 season, his third overall, and another statement that on the streets, Shane van Gisbergen reigns supreme.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.