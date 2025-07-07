  • home icon
  "What category hangover, mate?": Fans buzz as Shane van Gisbergen's "try me in the afternoon" message follows NASCAR Chicago Street Course sweep

"What category hangover, mate?": Fans buzz as Shane van Gisbergen's "try me in the afternoon" message follows NASCAR Chicago Street Course sweep

By Anurup Chakraborty
Modified Jul 07, 2025 14:56 GMT
NASCAR: Grant Park 165 - Source: Imagn
Shane van Gisbergen (88) after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race. Source: Imagn

Shane van Gisbergen swept the NASCAR weekend on the Chicago streets. And after the win, he swept fans off their feet with a cheeky postscript that proved once again that the Kiwi driver knows how to win and celebrate.

After taking the checkered flag in both the Xfinity and Cup Series races at the Grant Park 165 weekend, Van Gisbergen took to social media to drop a victory lap message at 4:13 a.m. ET on Monday:

"I won't be available in the morning please try me in the afternoon. thanks."
Shane van Gisbergen, who became only the second driver in NASCAR history after Kyle Busch (2016, Indianapolis) to win both the Xfinity and Cup races from pole on the same weekend, clearly wasn't planning on setting any early alarms.

Van Gisbergen celebrated late into the night, and fans on X had plenty to say about his post-party condition. One fan summed it up perfectly:

"What category hangover mate?"
The quip became viral, setting the tone for what followed. Many fans rode the wave of celebration right alongside SVG, cheering on the Kiwis' weekend dominance and his well-earned night of letting loose.

One set of replies came from Australian and New Zealand fans, many of whom stayed up into the wee hours to watch their countryman take the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago.

Another section of fans simply hoped the Kiwi racer would enjoy a well-deserved break.

Now, it's on to Sonoma, where Shane van Gisbergen remains a road course favorite. But first? A nap. A hangover cure. And a couple more fans to reply to, probably sometime in the afternoon.

Shane van Gisbergen's historic weekend street sweep caps dominant Chicago run

Shane van Gisbergen (88) after winning the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Race. Source: Imagn
Shane van Gisbergen (88) after winning the Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Race. Source: Imagn

Shane van Gisbergen's post was only the exclamation point on a history-making weekend. His win on Sunday in the Cup Series' Grant Park 165 capped off a performance for the record books, but it all started Saturday with his second straight Loop 110 win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In that race, Van Gisbergen found himself battling 18-year-old Connor Zilisch of JR Motorsports. Starting from the rear of the field, Zilisch charged to second place late. But SVG, the veteran of international road circuits, wasn't about to let his teammate steal the show after leading a race-high 27 laps.

Van Gisbergen ran Zilisch wide through Turn 1 on the final restart with two laps remaining and led the final circuits to secure his first Xfinity Series win of the year and his fourth overall. Sunday's Grant Park 165 was all about asserting Cup control.

Van Gisbergen had already won in Chicago during his iconic 2023 Cup debut. In 2025, he sealed his legacy with a double sweep from the pole in both races.

It was his second Cup win of the NASCAR 2025 season, his third overall, and another statement that on the streets, Shane van Gisbergen reigns supreme.

Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

