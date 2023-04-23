What happened to Daniel Hemric and Blaine Perkins at NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega? Exploring their health, updates, and more

NASCAR's visit to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend kicked off with the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, with Daniel Hemric and Blaine Perkins making headlines during the event. The AG-PRO 300 saw Jordan Anderson Racing's Jeb Burton take victory in an incident-filled 300-mile-long event.

The 113-lap-long race saw many drivers crash out of contention due to various incidents, along with 'The Big One' giving everyone in the fraternity a sizeable scare. Daniel Hemric and Blaine Perkins were two drivers who found themselves upside down at the Lincoln, Alabama track in violent fashion, much to the onlookers' surprise.

Both drivers were found upside down in their respective cars in different incidents that took place separate from each other. Hemric was seen defending his lead from Sheldon Creed when a late block from the former set off a chain reaction.

The aftermath of the defensive move saw numerous cars collide in a chain reaction, with Daniel Hemric hitting the wall and landing on the roof of his car going down the track. No driver was harmed in the wreck, with Hemric also being released from the infield care center after preliminary checks.

Blaine Perkins, however, was transported to a local hospital ahead of his rollover than saw his #2 Chevy flip at least six times before coming to a halt. The race was halted as multiple cars were involved in the incident on lap 49 out of 113. Replays showed Jade Buford making contact with Perkins' car, setting off a chain reaction.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Perkins flipped several times in this wreck. He is out of the car. Perkins flipped several times in this wreck. He is out of the car. A wild crash for Blaine Perkins. A huge hit for Dexter Stacey. Everyone is okay. Wow. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… A wild crash for Blaine Perkins. A huge hit for Dexter Stacey. Everyone is okay. Wow. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/qZ6K4hh4qo

Blaine Perkins and Daniel Hemric were able to get out of their wrecked machines on their own, with the former having to visit a hospital after his preliminary checks in the infield care center.

Dexter Stacey elaborates on the chain reaction that ultimately flipped Blaine Perkins' car at Talladega Superspeedway

MBM Motorsports' Dexter Tracey's contact with the wall during AG-PRO 300 triggered a chain reaction during the race that ultimately sent Blaine Perkins flying through the air upside down. When the #66 car's driver hit Perkins' car, the #02 Chevrolet was seen careening towards the inside wall before making contact with Jade Buford and sending it airborne.

Tracey elaborated on the crash after getting out of his car and said:

"Just got free, took the air from me and got sideways and just couldn’t cut it back and hit the inside wall. Wasn’t as bad as it looked (the contact). I thought it was going to be a hard hit, too, but it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be."

All drivers involved in the wreck were able to climb out of their cars on their own, with Perkins visiting a local hospital after being released from the infield care center.

