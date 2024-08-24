What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona?

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 24, 2024 08:11 GMT
AUTO: AUG 26 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. The 25th race of the season will see 40 drivers compete for 160 laps on the 2.5-mile superspeedway in a 400-mile race.

Chris Buescher, the defending winner of the Michigan race, will have the opportunity to defend his Coke Zero Sugar 400 title on Saturday, August 24.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, August 24

How to watch the NASCAR race today: TV channel details

The live-action of the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be available on NBC Sports, while radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 pm ET.

NBC Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s 25th race. So, all the track activity in Daytona Beach, Florida, including qualifying will be telecast live on NBC Sports.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 12:30 a.m. GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 5:00 a.m. IST on August 25 (Sunday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 11:30 a.m. NZST on Sunday, August 25.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 9:30 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Daytona Summer race will be enjoyed on the NBC Sports app, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices on nbcsports.com.

Viewers can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for Coke Zero Sugar 400:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Cody Ware
  15. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #44 - Joey Gase (i)
  31. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - Justin Haley
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #62 - Parker Retzlaff (i)
  37. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  38. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  39. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez

