What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Goodyear 400 at Darlington

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

The 13th race of the season will see 36 drivers compete for 293 laps on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track in a 400-mile race.

NASCAR has seen seven different winners—WWilliam Byron, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Tyler Reddick—iin the first 12 races this season. Byron, Larson, and Hamlin are the only three drivers who have won multiple times.

Byron is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Goodyear 400 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3 pm ET

Date: May 12

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2024 Goodyear 400 will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 pm ET. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's 13th race. So, all the track activity in Darlington, South Carolina, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1, while the main event will be live on FS1 as well in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8 p.m. GMT.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 12:30 p.m. IST on May 13 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 7 a.m. NZST on Monday, May 13.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 p.m. ET.

Goodyear 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Darlington spring race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 293-lap Cup race in Darlington.

Goodyear 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the Goodyear 400:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Derek Kraus #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez