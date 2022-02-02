When is Clash at LA Coliseum for NASCAR 2022 season?

The Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum kicks off the 2022 NASCAR season on Sunday, February 6th, at 6 pm ET. The 150-lap feature race will commence on the temporary 1/4 mile track inside the world-famous LA Coliseum. The weekend, however, is expected to be full of racing action starting on Saturday afternoon.

Clash at LA Coliseum: events on Saturday, February 5th

12:30 pm ET: Busch Clash practice gets underway. The field will be split into 3 groups for eight-minute sessions. Race teams will work on their cars and make adjustments behind their haulers outside of the stadium.

8:30 pm ET: Busch Clash single-car qualifying. Qualifying times determine the lineup for Sunday's heat races.

The iconic venue is set to host NASCAR's 'Clash at the Coliseum' on February 6th.



Clash at LA Coliseum: events on Sunday, February 6th

3 pm ET: Busch Clash heat races. Four-25 lap heat races kick off Sunday's action. The top four finishers in each heat race move on to Sunday night's feature race.

4:10 pm ET: Busch Clash Last Chance Qualifiers. Two-50 lap races will allow the top three finishers in each race to move on to the feature race.

6 pm ET: Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum feature race. The 23 drivers will race 150 laps to see who makes history as the first Clash Champion at the Coliseum.

All events can be seen on the Fox Sports network.

DJ Skee to perform during caution laps at Busch Clash

For the first time in NASCAR racing history, fans will be entertained during the downtime of caution laps.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's senior vice president for strategy and innovation, said:

“We’ve said from the beginning that the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is a first-of-its-kind event, and having DJ Skee spinning during the caution breaks adds to the fresh, unique nature of this event.”

DJ Skee won't be the only entertainment this weekend. Pitbull is set to perform a 45-minute concert just before the feature race, and Ice Cube will perform during the race break.

