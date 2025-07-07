"Winners never quit": Daniel Suarez's wife offers strong words of support after Chicago, as his NASCAR future hangs in the balance

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series moves toward the playoffs, Daniel Suarez finds himself in an uncertain position, off-track and on it. But amid the growing pressure, he received unwavering support from his wife, Julia Piquet, on social media.

Just days after announcing his upcoming departure from Trackhouse Racing, Suarez endured another frustrating DNF at the Chicago Street Race. The 29th-place finish at the Grant Park 165 extended a challenging run that has left the Mexican 136 points below the cutline, and without a confirmed ride for 2026.

But Julia stands strong by her husband. She posted a couple of images from the Chicago Street Race on Instagram and wrote:

"Winners never quit and quitters never win."

Daniel Suarez began the Chicago Street Course from 18th. But his race got derailed when he was caught in the aftermath of the Lap 4 chaos triggered by Carson Hocevar in the multi-car wreck on Turn 10.

He eventually finished 29th, earning eight points on the day. The result summed up a season that has largely felt out of sync for the No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet. He's currently 29th in the NASCAR standings with 307 points, with just one top-five (Las Vegas) finish all year. His only other top-10 was a ninth-place effort at Talladega.

In total, he's finished outside the top 20 in 10 of 19 races this year. The form that once made him a playoff contender with Trackhouse Racing in 2022 and a Cup race winner in 2022 and 2024 has largely been absent.

Yet, even amid this underwhelming campaign, Daniel Suarez remains a marketable racer with pedigree and fan connection. And if Julia Piquet's post was any indication, he remains every bit a fighter.

Trackhouse breakup heightens urgency as playoff opportunity shrinks for Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks speaks to Daniel Suarez at Nashville Superspeedway. Source: Getty

Earlier in the week, Trackhouse Racing and Daniel Suarez jointly announced that the 34-year-old would not be returning to the team in 2026. It brings an end to a five-season tenure that began with Suarez as the team's first-ever Cup driver in 2021.

The team cited mutual respect in its statements, and Trackhouse boss Justin Marks praised Suarez for his 'commitment, work ethic, and dedication'. He is staring down the final seven races of the regular season with no confirmed future.

His most likely replacement is development driver Connor Zilisch, who currently ranks fifth in the Xfinity standings with two wins. That leaves Suarez hunting for a 2026 landing spot in a shrinking seat market. One possible option is Legacy Motor Club, which hopes to expand to three cars.

However, LMC is embroiled in a legal battle with Rick Ware Racing over the timeline of a charter acquisition. If resolved, Suarez could be an ideal fit, especially given his ties to Toyota. Should Cup doors close, Suarez's best bet may lie in returning to Xfinity. He's already made a strong cameo there this year, winning on home soil in Mexico for JR Motorsports, a team that could have interest in running him full-time next season if sponsorship aligns.

Daniel Suarez and JR Motorsports team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150. Source: Getty

For Daniel Suarez, those battles are irrelevant. Unless he breaks through for an unexpected win, his playoff hopes will disappear quietly. With just seven races left before the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs begin, Suarez's path is now singular - win or bust.

