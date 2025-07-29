“Wish I was doing it with my 11 team”: Denny Hamlin comes clean on his ‘bittersweet’ Brickyard 400 experience

Denny Hamlin expressed mixed emotions with his Brickyard 400 experience. Although 23XI Racing came out on top with Bubba Wallace's win, the #11 Toyota driver was left wanting more.With his win at Dover the previous weekend, Hamlin entered the crown jewel event as the field's most winningest driver. However, he crashed at turn 2 during qualifying and was placed dead last on the starting grid.Despite the setback, he reached the frontrunners and eventually finished two spots behind race winner and 23XI driver, Bubba Wallace. As a team owner, the triumph couldn't have come at a better time, as the three-car outfit faced an uncertain charter status amid it's legal battle with NASCAR.Reflecting upon weekend, Hamlin shared an X post with the following caption:&quot;Kissing the bricks as an owner is bittersweet. Wish I was doing it with my 11 team. They gave me everything I needed this weekend. But I’m happy for @BubbaWallace and @23XIRacing. They deserved it.&quot;During a post-race press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin opened up about his relationship with 23XI drivers.&quot;I help mentor these guys, and you know they're in my brain every single Monday and Tuesday. I'm trying everything I can to teach them all the tricks in the book that I have. So I know that there's a part of me out there,” he said via Youtube/Cup Scene. [1:55 onwards]Denny Hamlin comments on his ties with 23XI driversBubba Wallace's triumph marked 23XI Racing's first win of the season. The result finally locked him into the playoffs after missing out last year. He also bumped two spots in the driver's standings to place 11th with 550 points.His teammate Tyler Reddick is currently safe with 138 points ahead of the playoff cutline, while Riley Herbst has been a no show all season.Denny Hamlin dismisses NASCAR's one race championship formatDenny Hamlin voiced a scathing critique of NASCAR's championship format that decides the title with a single race finale. The current four-round, 10-race elimination system rewards one-off performances more than season-long consistency. Designed to emulate post-seasons like the NBA, the playoff system drew flak for it's drama-focused approach tailored for teleivison ratings.On Monday, July 29, Hamlin weighed in on the matter in an episode of Actions Detrimental.&quot;One race is just not the way to do it. You must create a larger sample size to crown your champion because in one race anything can happen. Everything that I work for can get taken away by someone else. That has nothing to do with this championship battles. I believe you need to legitimize your sport first, the people will tune in,&quot; he said.Denny Hamlin comments on NASCAR's playoff systemHendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott recently advocated for the classic points system, and he found backing from NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin, who's been a staunch critic of the current format.