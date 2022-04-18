"You can’t do it and then be mad when it’s done to you" - Jeff Gordon's former NASCAR crew chief bashes Ty Gibbs's behaviour

Steve Letarte, who served drivers such as Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. during their Cup Series careers as their crew chief, recently gave his take on young Ty Gibbs.

Tyler Randal Gibbs, grandson of current team owner Joe Gibbs, is a young and upcoming 19-year-old driver in the Xfinity Series who has been in the news lately. The Charlotte, North Carolina native has had a streak of unpopularity amongst fans and his colleagues on track.

A four-time race winner in 2021 and a three-time winner in 2022 so far, Ty Gibbs is certainly headed to his grandfather's Cup Series team sooner or later.

Former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon's crew chief Steve Letarte, who now analyzes NASCAR for NBC, however, was not fully convinced with the young driver's behavior on track.

Letarte went onto elaborate on Gibbs's move at Richmond on Nemechek and said:

“That wasn’t racing. He went down Turn 3 and straightened the wheel. I could have finished that pass. If it had been his first-ever win, I might have looked past it. If it was for a championship, I might have said, ‘Man, I love it (because) so much was on the line.’ It was a Richmond win for the grandson of the owner, who’s already won a bunch of races. I’m like, ‘Man, I didn’t like that.’”

A week after the race at Richmond, Gibbs was on the receiving end when Sam Mayer pulled a similar move on him, which led to the two getting into an altercation post-race.

Letarte shared his feelings about the brawl and said:

“John Hunter Nemechek is trying to build his career and you come in, and just kind of brush him off (and go on to) the next week. Get shoved out of the way by another driver and you want to go yell at him? Which way do you want? I believe that my frustration with Ty is that you can’t do it and then be mad when it’s done to you.”

Letarte admittedly had mixed feelings about Ty Gibbs, complimenting his well-spoken nature. However, the former crew chief has not been impressed with his on-track behavior in the last two weeks.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives his take on Ty Gibbs

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his opinion on what happened between Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer in Richmond. The 47-year-old elaborated on his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download and said:

"I like the drama. So, to kinda go back to before the fight, what saw on the back stretch with the #54 running into running into the wall was interesting, because my initial reaction was 'He can't take it!'"

NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway next for the Geico 500 on April 24, 2022.

