“You don’t have to win but you best not lose”: Corey LaJoie’s friend shares his honest advice during Freedom Factory track walk

Corey LaJoie, who is set to race in the Freedom 500 on Friday, received perplexing advice during his track walk at Freedom Factory. The NASCAR driver was told he doesn't have to win the race, but he better not lose.

The Freedom 500 is a 100-lap race around Freedom Factory, a Florida-based oval track owned by Cleetus McFarland. The event fields Ford Crown Victoria racecars, with LaJoie running the #01 car alongside NASCAR stars like Michael Waltrip.

Corey LaJoie shared an Instagram story to reveal his track walk experience with his followers on Friday. LaJoie shared his honest verdict, saying,

"A little track walk here at the Freedom Factory. What a sweet spot."

After asking for advice, his friend told him:

"You don't have to win but you just best not lose."

Corey LaJoie shared his track walk experience on Instagram - Source: @coreylajoie on IG

The 33-year-old also posted his Ford sporting Celsius, an energy drinks company sponsoring NASCAR drivers like Toni Breidinger.

Corey LaJoie is competing against a star-studded entry list consisting of NASCAR drivers Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle, Brenden "Butterbean" Queen, and Hailie Deegan. Travis Pastrana, former NASCAR driver and X Games gold medalist, is also taking part in the event.

Cleetus McFarland's fellow automotive YouTubers Whistlin Diesel and Chris Fix also join the entry list.

The Freedom 500 qualifying session is scheduled at 5:30 p.m., while the race commences at 7:00 p.m. After the contest, NASCAR will hold the Darlington Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend, with teams arriving in throwback paint schemes.

Following a full-time Cup schedule last year, LaJoie is a part-time driver for Rick Ware Racing this season.

"But I think everything happened for a reason": Corey LaJoie on signing Prime Video broadcasting gig this year

Corey LaJoie recently shared his thoughts on becoming an analyst for Prime Video this year. The #01 Ford Mustang part-time pilot said the broadcasting offer allowed him to see opportunities outside of being a full-time Cup driver.

Prime Video will cover the NASCAR Cup Series for five races, starting in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25. The five-race schedule concludes at Pocono Raceway before TNT Sports takes over the role.

Speaking about becoming a race analyst, Corey LaJoie said (via NASCAR):

“When those guys (Prime Video) were pursuing me towards the end of last year, I felt like there were things that were materializing in my life and doors that were opening from the Lord to allow me to see that there are other things that I can do outside of being a full-time Cup driver."

The former Spire Motorsports driver added:

"The way this past year went and the way my cards were dealt of not being in the right system at the right time, you can always Monday morning quarterback it because hindsight is always 20/20 as far as what you would change. But I think everything happened for a reason with the way my career had gone up to this point."

Corey LaJoie driving the No. 01 Ford Mustang in the 2025 Daytona 500 - Source: Getty

So far, Lajoie has entered two Cup races this year. Driving the #01 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing, the North Carolina native finished 22nd in the Daytona 500 after leading for 10 laps and settled with a DNF at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

