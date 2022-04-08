"Your left leg is all jacked up and your back is all tweaked up" - Joey Logano reveals his in-car problems during NASCAR races

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano's 2022 season has not been especially exciting. The 31-year-old driver has twenty-seven Cup Series victories to his name but is yet to be on the top step of the podium this year.

After suffering from jack issues during a pitstop in last weekend's race at Richmond and finishing P17, Logano is looking forward to this Sunday. The Middletown, Connecticut, native talked about how he wishes to get his next Cup Series win in his weekly appearance for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Logano has had success at Martinsville Speedway in the past and admitted to having struggled physically last time around. The Team Penske driver looked forward to a shorter 400 laps instead of 500 because of how taxing the race is physically and said:

“That’s the one that your back hurts when you get out. You get out and you get the limps going because you’ve been pressing the brake pedal 1000 times pretty hard. So your left leg is all jacked up and your back is all tweaked up.”

When asked how he unwinds from such a grueling race, Joey Logano went on to describe his post-race routine, which starts with a drive home, saying:

“The toughest part about the race is that you get done and then you just want to get home so you get in the car and you drive home. But that ride home is kind of where everything starts to set in. You’re sitting still for two and a half hours or whatever on the way home and you get out of the car like, ‘aaaah.’ To me, the next morning, go work out. That’s what I do.”

Joey Logano on being driven around in a car

2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano made his weekly appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio earlier this week. While on the topic of driving back after a race, Logano told the hosts how he could not stand being driven around and said:

“I get motion sickness like crazy. It’s not good. I’m fine if I’m driving and paying attention. But in the passenger seat I get distracted, I start looking around, I start talking, if I look at my phone, it’s game over. Not good.”

The 31-year-old looks forward to racing this weekend at Martinsville Speedway, a track where he has had success in the past. Catch the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on Saturday at 07:30 pm EST.

