Zane Smith's wife McCall shares glimpses of her 'love hate relationship' with Austin in COTA Instagram dump

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, recently shared a photo dump from her visit to Austin, Texas, during her husband's COTA race. She shared all the highlights of her moments from pre-race to post-race from her stay.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith have been together since their teenage years, and the couple got engaged in April 2022 and tied the knot on January 11, 2024. McCall Smith is a lifestyle influencer on Instagram and shares skincare, health, and fashion tips with over 12,000 followers.

In her recent post, McCall Smith flaunted her white top with blue denim jeans and a red handbag. In the next slide, she flexed her black top with her husband Zane Smith's #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse along with a slit denim skirt. Mrs. Smith also shared an image of her husband in a brown T-shirt.

Zane Smith's wife shared an image of the restaurant "Loudmouth," where the couple had dinner. McCall Smith captioned the post light-heartedly:

"Austin, it’s a love hate relationship Tan by @emberbeautyco"

Zane Smith drove his Front Row Motorsports #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and finished 29th in the race.

“So many cute pics”: Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, confessed her confusion on what images to share from her anniversary trip

NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith and his wife McCall Smith took a getaway trip to two islands to celebrate their first anniversary. The couple went to St. Barts and Anguilla Islands during the off-season in January 2025.

The Smiths kicked off their trip by enjoying a beautiful evening on St. Barts, enjoying wine with pineapple fruitcake. The next day they boarded an early morning flight to Anguilla for the next phase of the trip.

After reaching the island, McCall Smith shared her confusion over the several "cute images" from her trip to the two islands. During her stay at the hotel's infinity pool, she shared a scenic view and wrote:

"I have so much content I don't even know where to begin.... So many cute pics I need to share, and all of my outfits I wore on this trip!"

Zane Smith and his wife enjoyed their stay at a luxurious five-star hotel, Belmond Cap Juluca. During the stay, the FRM driver picked a coconut for his wife, and McCall Smith shared the clip on her Instagram story.

The 25-year-old ended his run with Spire Motorsports and joined his former Craftsman Truck Series team, Front Row Motorsports. He ended the 2024 Cup Series season in 30th place with 505 points. However, his 2025 season had a rough start, and he finished the Daytona 500 in P36. But later in the Atlanta Motor Speedway, he secured a P11 finish.

