Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing sign a new anchor partner for 2024 season - Reports

As the new NASCAR season approaches, some changes in sponsorships are expected apart from driver lineups. Recent reports suggest that Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing have signed a new sponsorship deal for the 2024 season.

According to a tweet posted on January 17 by The Athletic journalist Jordan Bianchi, Zone Nicotine Pouches will become an anchor partner for the No. 8 team, adding a new brand to Busch's portfolio. Zone X is the second nicotine pouch range from Skruf Snus AB.

"Hearing Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing has a new anchor partner for the No. 8 team, with Zone Nicotine Pouches joining for the 2024 season," Bianchi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Recently, Busch signed a sponsorship deal with Rebel Bourbon. That alliance with this newly reported anchor partner helps the N.8 team's funding, adding to their portfolio. The other ones include McLaren Grills, 3Chi and BetMGM.

These changes contributed to the rebranding of Kyle Busch’s marketing strategy by changing the public perception regarding Busch and differentiating himself from his image within Joe Gibbs Racing where he was very closely connected with Mars Incorporated brands such as M&M’s, Skittles among other associated products.

Busch collected three wins with Richard Childress Racing in 2023. That's a total of 63 career Cup wins. He is now ninth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list, moving past Kevin Harvick. Despite leading 241 laps on the season, Busch had some challenges as Richard Childress Racing struggled on shorter tracks, with more than a dozen spins or crashes affecting his overall 2024 standings.

The 2024 Cup Series season is nearing. Official confirmation and more details would provide clarity on this partnership that will perhaps define the future of the No. 8 team.

Who are the sponsors partnering with Kyle Busch in 2024?

When leaving Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022, Kyle Busch had to leave behind his association with Mars Incorporated brands like M&Ms and Skittles. Busch's transition to Richard Childress Racing also came with a rethinking of his marketing strategy to redefine his brand image.

As we approach the start of the 2024 season, Busch's lineup of sponsors is composed of but not limited to Lucas Oil, Cheddars and Rebel Bourbon, which will be featured on the No. 8 Chevrolet for 2024 and 2025.

Bush's great performance and three wins in his first season with RCR in 2023 made it easy for new sponsors to join the team.