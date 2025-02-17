Samantha Busch, Julia Piquet and more: 5 iconic fashion looks from NASCAR ladies at Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 has been a memorable affair, this year with William Byron taking the win to President Trump's motorcade leading the NASCAR ceremonial lap. While Daytona is imperative to racers of all teams, it is also an important affair for the ladies of NASCAR who show up in the most beautiful attires to cheer for their partners or family members.

The 2025 Daytona 500 witnessed a plethora of unique racetrack looks but some of those stood out in the crowd. Let's take a look at the five best-dressed NASCAR ladies at the Daytona 500.

Julia Piquet:

Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet not only shared her OOTD for the Daytona 500 but also a 2-part GRWM (Get Ready With Me) series.

Julia sported a black, printed Zimmermann dress, which she also wore to her engagement dinner. The dress featured a turtleneck collar, puff sleeves and a flowy silhouette which Julia paired with nude block heels. She finished her look with a mini Fendi purse and white cat eye frame sunglasses, complementing her dewy makeup.

Samantha Busch:

Samantha Busch's name is bound to come up in a list of best-dressed NASCAR ladies, given she displays her sense of style on social media frequently. For this year's Daytona 500, Samantha paired a black Prada leather jacket with a white midi skirt and red pointed toe-shoes.

Kyle Busch's beau opted for a bubble braid to match her daughter Lennix and finished her look with minimal makeup and a bold red lip.

Taylor Nemechek:

Taylor Nemechek stuns in white dress at Daytona (Image via Instagram/ @taylornemechek_)

Legacy Motor Club racer John Hunter Nemechek's wife Taylor is also quite active on Instagram when it comes to sharing her styling choices.

Taylor chose to wear a white maxi dress for the Daytona 500, opting for a minimal yet trendy look. She ditched heavy makeup and accessories, finishing her racetrack OOTD with a pair of sunglasses and wearing her hair down.

Madyson Joye Stenhouse:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife rocks orange one-piece at Daytona (Image via Instagram/ @madysonjoye)

No. 47 racer for Hyak Motorsports, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson Joye posted adorable updates from the Daytona International Speedway with her son Stetson Steele Stenhouse.

Madyson wore a bright orange collared maxi dress with oversized sunglasses and a braid. Her look was the ideal combination of comfort and style. In addition, it was also different from the looks she had sported on racetracks before.

Jenna Petty:

(Image via Instagram/ @jennapetty_)

Nothing screams "here for my beau" louder than a dedicated OOTD that Harrison Burton's fiance Jenna Petty rocked at Daytona this year. Ditching shirts and dresses for a basic fit, Jenna paired metallic pants with a basic black T-shirt with a shiny number 25 embellished at the top.

Jenna's t-shirt was an ode to the No. 25 Ford Mustang her fiance Harrison Burton drives for AM Racing.

Other NASCAR ladies at the racing event included Tyler Reddick's wife Alexa who donned an oversized strip shirt and cap, Zane Smith's partner McCall who wore a white collared tank top, and Marissa Gilliland, among many others.

