Shane van Gisbergen will compete in 7 NASCAR Cup Series races with Trackhouse Racing in 2024

Kaulig Racing and Trackhouse officially announced a partnership on February 1, which means Shane van Gisbergen will race in seven NASCAR Cup Series events with Trackhouse Racing in 2024.

The team that manages van Gisbergen’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, Kaulig Racing, will branch out into Cup, where he will drive the N.16 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing.

The confirmed 2024 Cup Series races where van Gisbergen will be competing are Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Talladega Superspeedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chicago Street Race, Watkins Glen International, Talladega Superspeedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

These seven races are structured specifically to enable Shane van Gisbergen to have race time on both road courses and ovals.

Justin Marks, founder and owner of Trackhouse, was happy about van Gisbergen's move to the Cup Series due to his strong belief in the fomer's talent. In the official statement, Marks said:

“Shane is one of the best talents I’ve ever seen."

“We know he will be competitive on the road courses, so we needed to challenge him and ourselves on oval tracks against Cup Series drivers. This is a big freshman season for Shane, and I really appreciate Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice for helping us bring this to life.”

Shane van Gisbergen expresses excitement over NASCAR Cup Series run

After the announcement of his NASCAR Cup Series schedule with Kaulig Racing, Shane van Gisbergen shared his enthusiasm on X (formerly Twitter).

"Looking forward to running my @NASCAR Cup Races with @KauligRacing in the #16 this year."

Expand Tweet

Looking back on the journey that brought him such an opportunity, van Gisbergen revealed, according to an official statement released by Trackhouse Racing:

"When I first started talking with Trackhouse about moving to the U.S., we had no idea how many races we could secure but I knew I wanted to be with that team and organization.”

Shane van Gisbergen reflected on the efforts put into achieving this milestone and mentioned his excitement to fight for this year’s Xfinity Series title and build a name in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“There has been a lot of hard work to get to this point and I could not be happier to know that I get to race for an Xfinity Series championship and then get a proper go at the Cup Series on road courses and ovals."

“Kaulig is a proven winner in both the Xfinity and the Cup Series, and I know with the alliance with Trackhouse, this will be an incredible first year for me in NASCAR.”

These seven races are added on top of his previously revealed stock car schedule, which consists of races for the ARCA, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Series.