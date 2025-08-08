"Stay out of my personal life": Kaitlyn Vincie highlights emotional toll of public scrutiny amid separation from Hendrick Motorsports crew chief

American sports presenter and one of the reporters for NASCAR on Fox, Kaitlyn Vincie, recently made an appearance on Samantha Busch's 'Certified Oversharer' podcast, where she reflected on her split from Hendrick Motorsports crew chief, Blake J. Harris.

Ad

While the exact date for Kaitlyn and Blake's marriage isn't known, in a first-person essay on Jeff Gluck's website back in 2017, the NASCAR reporter reflected on her firstborn, Kadence's birth, stating that she went into the 2017 off-season thinking about planning a wedding with Blake.

During her appearance on Kyle Busch's wife Samantha's Certified Oversharer podcast, Kaitlyn opened up about her separation from the Hendrick Motorsports crew chief, without delving into the timeline of the same.

Ad

Trending

The conversation also addressed how NASCAR wives and girlfriends are often subject to public scrutiny concerning their relationships. Commenting on the same, Kaitlyn Vincie recalled:

""I don't think people really even were aware, but like, there are definitely fans always like, 'Where's your ring?'" What? You know, and it's like I actually had somebody come up to me in Indianapolis and just straight up ask me. And I think that's incredibly rude. Like I don't even know you. Why in God's name would I ever be talking about my relationship with you?" (27:20 onwards)

Ad

The NASCAR reporter mentioned that she refused to talk about her relationship and walked away at the time, adding:

"Like I know people think they know us. You don't actually know us. We play a role in people's lives in presenting a sport to them on TV, but you don't actually know me. So stay out of my personal life." (27:44 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Samantha Busch agreed with Kaitlyn Vincie's perspective and resonated with having a boundary separating NASCAR from their personal lives.

Kaitlyn Vincie spills all on what led to her separation from Hendrick Motorsports crew chief, Blake J. Harris.

During her conversation with Samantha Busch, Kaitlyn Vincie, addressed her separation from Hendrick Motorsports' crew chief, Blake Harris, clarifying that the two weren't divorced.

Ad

Vincie mentioned that they couldn't connect anymore and that she was frustrated about not being able to make plans with Blake due to his busy schedule. Citing examples of the same, the NASCAR reporter told Kyle Busch's wife that she couldn't go to weekend functions with Blake, on vacation with her husband, and that she had to RSVP for weddings and birthdays either for one person or for nobody.

Kaitlyn at Sonoma Raceway (Image via Instagram/ @kaitlyn_vincie)

Kaitlyn Vincie added that she had been dealing with relationship issues for approximately 3 years, questioning why the two were continuing with it and what was going to happen next. Addressing how NASCAR lacks support toward couples who are a part of the sport, Kaitlyn Vincie said:

Ad

"One of the things, too, that I wish this sport offered—and maybe they do, but if they do, I don't know about it, so it hasn't been properly presented to us—is more resources for families: family counselors, therapists, a network of child care providers... something to manage this schedule and these demands." (21:04 onwards)

The NASCAR reporter added that it was "unreasonable" and "unrealistic" to sustain a healthy marriage with two people living a "crazy lifestyle," referring to the hectic schedules NASCAR poses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.