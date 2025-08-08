"Stay out of my personal life": Kaitlyn Vincie highlights emotional toll of public scrutiny amid separation from Hendrick Motorsports crew chief

American sports presenter and one of the reporters for NASCAR on Fox, Kaitlyn Vincie, recently made an appearance on Samantha Busch's 'Certified Oversharer' podcast, where she reflected on her split from Hendrick Motorsports crew chief, Blake J. Harris.
While the exact date for Kaitlyn and Blake's marriage isn't known, in a first-person essay on Jeff Gluck's website back in 2017, the NASCAR reporter reflected on her firstborn, Kadence's birth, stating that she went into the 2017 off-season thinking about planning a wedding with Blake.
During her appearance on Kyle Busch's wife Samantha's Certified Oversharer podcast, Kaitlyn opened up about her separation from the Hendrick Motorsports crew chief, without delving into the timeline of the same.
The conversation also addressed how NASCAR wives and girlfriends are often subject to public scrutiny concerning their relationships. Commenting on the same, Kaitlyn Vincie recalled:
""I don't think people really even were aware, but like, there are definitely fans always like, 'Where's your ring?'" What? You know, and it's like I actually had somebody come up to me in Indianapolis and just straight up ask me. And I think that's incredibly rude. Like I don't even know you. Why in God's name would I ever be talking about my relationship with you?" (27:20 onwards)
The NASCAR reporter mentioned that she refused to talk about her relationship and walked away at the time, adding:
"Like I know people think they know us. You don't actually know us. We play a role in people's lives in presenting a sport to them on TV, but you don't actually know me. So stay out of my personal life." (27:44 onwards)
Samantha Busch agreed with Kaitlyn Vincie's perspective and resonated with having a boundary separating NASCAR from their personal lives.
During her conversation with Samantha Busch, Kaitlyn Vincie, addressed her separation from Hendrick Motorsports' crew chief, Blake Harris, clarifying that the two weren't divorced.
Vincie mentioned that they couldn't connect anymore and that she was frustrated about not being able to make plans with Blake due to his busy schedule. Citing examples of the same, the NASCAR reporter told Kyle Busch's wife that she couldn't go to weekend functions with Blake, on vacation with her husband, and that she had to RSVP for weddings and birthdays either for one person or for nobody.
Kaitlyn Vincie added that she had been dealing with relationship issues for approximately 3 years, questioning why the two were continuing with it and what was going to happen next. Addressing how NASCAR lacks support toward couples who are a part of the sport, Kaitlyn Vincie said:
"One of the things, too, that I wish this sport offered—and maybe they do, but if they do, I don't know about it, so it hasn't been properly presented to us—is more resources for families: family counselors, therapists, a network of child care providers... something to manage this schedule and these demands." (21:04 onwards)
The NASCAR reporter added that it was "unreasonable" and "unrealistic" to sustain a healthy marriage with two people living a "crazy lifestyle," referring to the hectic schedules NASCAR poses.
