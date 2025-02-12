Todd Gilliland's wife Marissa sports matching Team FRM t-shirts with Zane Smith's beau as they touchdown in Daytona

Front Row Motorsports recently posted a Daytona touchdown update featuring racers Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, and Noah Gragson. The update showcases the team's racers Todd and Zane arriving at Daytona with their wives ahead of the season-opening Nascar Cup Series event.

The highlight of the Team F.R.M post is Todd Gilliland's wife Marissa posing in matching Team Front Row Motorsports t-shirts with Zane Smith's with McCall and Raegan Drane. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, Marissa Gilliland wrote:

"Feels so good to be back in DAYTONA"

Marissa Gilliland and McCall sport matching Team F.R.M t-shirts (Image via Instagram/ @team_frm)

The matching t-shirts worn by Zane Smith and Todd Gilliland's partners featured images of the No. 38 and No. 34 Team FRM drivers, along with No. 4 racer Noah Gragson. It also had a disclaimer stating 'Parental Advisory Explicit Content' at the bottom of each t-shirt.

Zane Smith's wife McCall also commented under Team FRM's Daytona Touchdown post:

"The shirts were obviously a must. Damn this is going to be a fun season!!!!"

Zane Smith spoke about his friendship with FRM teammates Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson and said in a news release dated January 2, 2025:

“Now, going into next year, Front Row has really taken their Cup program to another level and I cannot think of a better lineup of teammates. Todd (Gilliland) and Noah (Gragson) are great friends of mine and we all have a lot to prove as young drivers in the Cup Series."

Todd Gilliland gifts his wife a pickle bouquet in recent video for sponsor

Recently, Front Row Motorsports posted a hilarious video ahead of Valentine's Day featuring a collab between Todd Gilliland and his sponsor Grillo's Pickles. In the video, the 24-year-old is seen sporting a Grillo's Pickles sweatshirt and walking around with a tense look on his face.

On being asked what's wrong, Gilliland mentions that his wife Marissa is about to arrive and he doesn't know what to get her for Valentine's. On getting to know there are pickles in the fridge, Todd Gilliland gets to work and curates a pickle bouquet for his better half.

Toward the end of the reel, Todd Gilliland happily displays the bouquet to Marrisa who then asks how long had the driver been working on it. Responding to the same, the 24-year-old says "a long long time", making for a hilarious video. Additionally, the Instagram post featured a picture of Marissa Gilliland along with the Grillo's Pickles bouquet and a close-up of the same featuring picks and carrot pieces with some floral decor.

(Image via Instagram/ @team_frm)

The post featured a comment by Marissa stating:

"Love my pickle bouquet"

Additionally, Zane Smith's wife McCall also commented "Dream bouquet!!!!!!!!" under the reel, while Harisson Burton's fiance, Jenna Petty playfully commented on Todd Gilliland's acting skills and said "emmy nomination in the bag".

Marissa Gilliland, McCall and Jenna Petty’s comments (Image via Instagram/@team_frm)

Todd and Marissa Gilliland recently went to the Bahamas to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. The NASCAR ace proposed to Marissa in December 2021 during a trip to the Bahamas and the couple tied the knot in January 2022 at the same location.

