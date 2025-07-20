  • NASCAR
  • Toni Breidinger links up with Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles for Dave & Buster's event 

Toni Breidinger links up with Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles for Dave & Buster's event 

By Divya Singh Rana
Modified Jul 20, 2025 12:30 GMT
Toni Breidinger attends Dave &amp; Buster
Toni Breidinger attends Dave & Buster's event alongside Jordan Chiles (Image via Instagram/ @tonibreidinger, @tricongarage)

Victoria's Secret model and Tricon Garage driver Toni Breidinger recently attended a Dave & Buster's event alongside Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and posted a series of updates from the same.

The Dallas-based eatery partnered with a NASCAR driver for the first time by making Toni its 2025 Summer Ambassador. The No. 5 driver will make in-store appearances and be a part of exclusive giveaways, limited edition merch, as well as racing game competitions as part of the deal.

&#039;Toni with Jordan Chiles at Dave &amp; Buster&#039;s (Image via Instagram/ @tonibreidinger)
'Toni with Jordan Chiles at Dave & Buster's (Image via Instagram/ @tonibreidinger)

One of the meet and greet events in furtherance of Toni's partnership with Dave & Buster's was on July 18, 2025, alongside Olympic star Jordan Chiles. The two sportswomen wore identical jackets and posted multiple photo ops together. In one of the pictures, Toni is seen holding a giant teddy bear, the updates of which she continued posting till she boarded her flight.

Trending
&#039;Toni with Jordan Chiles at Dave &amp; Buster&#039;s (Image via Instagram/ @tonibreidinger)
'Toni with Jordan Chiles at Dave & Buster's (Image via Instagram/ @tonibreidinger)

Commenting on her collaboration with the eatery, Toni mentioned that she has been a fan of Dave & Buster's for a long time and that she always makes a stop at the dining venue when she's on the road.

The Tricon Garage racer added (via Racing America):

"I love the games, and energy, so getting to partner with a brand I genuinely enjoy is really exciting for me. There’s nothing like being behind the wheel, whether it’s on the track or in the arcade, and now I get to do both at one of my favorite places. I’m so excited to compete with fans who love racing as much as I do and make this a summer to remember.”
"I feel like a new driver': Toni Breidinger reflects on learning curve in NASCAR Truck Series this year

Toni Breidinger made history in the 2022 ARCA Menards Series by becoming the first Arabic-American female driver to participate in a NASCAR series at a national level.

Prior to her full-time deal with Venturini Motorsports and Toyota Racing Development, the No. 5 driver entered nine races in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021 and two events in the ARCA Series West.

Toni initially signed with Young Motorsports in February 2021; however, she switched to Venturini Motorsports midway through July 2021, where she scored top-10 results twice at Illinois State Fairgrounds and Winchester Speedway.

Talking about her learning curve in 2025, since joining Tricon Garage full-time for this year's NASCAR Truck Series, Toni Breidinger told 5GOATS:

“Like, after every race, I’m like wow, I feel like a new driver because I’ve learned so much. So, yeah, almost the unknown of I didn’t know how much new stuff I was going to learn. In so many different areas, from the tracks and the truck and the aero. Yeah, I’ve been learning a lot, and I’m like, I can’t believe I’ve been learning this much. Kind of crazy, but yeah.”
Toni Breidinger also mentioned that she was aware of the learning curve being steep and having a lot to learn, adding that she was surprised at how much she'd be taking away from it.

In addition to her collaboration with Dave & Buster's, Toni Breidinger has also partnered with Kendall Jenner's company, 818 Tequila, and luxury brand Coach, which became her sponsor for two races at Talladega and Michigan International Speedway.

Edited by Mitali
