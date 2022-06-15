Top 10 NASCAR drivers with the most combined starts in all three national series

People often say that NASCAR, or professional motorsport in general, is a young man's game. From absolute mental focus and concentration to the physical aspect of a human body being thrown about in a box at ridiculous speeds, racing fundamentally should favor the young, right?

While the above appears to be true in many ways, time has also shown us how experience and tenacity have also proven their weight in gold in the sport. While older drivers might not have the fastest reaction times or the most physical stamina when compared to their younger counterparts, a smarter head is all that is needed to make the difference in key moments.

With age comes experience and the ability to make the most difficult decisions at the most crucial of times, which often defines the line between a win and a second-place finish.

While full of fresh new talent, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has also shown how veterans like Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch can still make an impact in current times. This further solidifies how doing something over and over again can sometimes make a difference.

Ten NASCAR drivers with the most combined starts in all three national series

The only way to cut your teeth in your respective discipline is to have a go at it again and again. The following ten drivers showcase just that with the highest number of combined starts in all three NASCAR national series:

#10 Dale Jarrett (997 starts)

Andrew @Basso488 23 years ago today, Dale Jarrett won the 1999 Kmart 400 @ Michigan.



Caution free race 23 years ago today, Dale Jarrett won the 1999 Kmart 400 @ Michigan.Caution free race https://t.co/71WyAgUU1K

1999 Winston Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett has 997 career starts in the sport, which includes 668 Cup/Winston Series starts and 329 Xfinity Series starts.

#9 Jeff Burton (1005 starts)

Often nicknamed 'The Mayor', Jeff Burton has amassed 1005 career starts in all three national series of the sport. These include 695 Cup Series appearances with 306 Xfinity Series starts and 4 appearances in the Camping World Truck Series.

#8 Terry Labonte (1017 starts)

NASCAR Legends @LegendsNascar



It was his 3rd Cup win at Richmond.



#TexasTerry Terry Labonte won the 1998 Pontiac Excitement 400 at Richmond 24 years ago today.It was his 3rd Cup win at Richmond. Terry Labonte won the 1998 Pontiac Excitement 400 at Richmond 24 years ago today. 🏁It was his 3rd Cup win at Richmond.#TexasTerry 🏁 https://t.co/1Px3VeeoKQ

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Terry Labonte has 1017 total starts to his name throughout his career. 890 of these starts came in the Cup/Winston Series, 124 in the Xfinity Series, and 3 appearances in the Camping World Truck Series.

#7 Morgan Shephard (1027 starts)

nascarman @nascarman_rr In 1987, Morgan Shepherd claimed that some teams had illegal devices that could dump oil onto the cars behind them. Like James Bond In 1987, Morgan Shepherd claimed that some teams had illegal devices that could dump oil onto the cars behind them. Like James Bond https://t.co/hR6VXaddGD

Morgan Shephard is one of the few drivers who has raced for his own team in NASCAR as he went on to amass 1027 career starts in the sport. 517 of these starts came in the Cup Series with 453 in the Xfinity Series and 57 in the Camping World Truck Series.

#6 Michael Waltrip (1072 starts)

Michael Waltrip is a man with many talents, being a published author as well as a commentator along with competing in NASCAR. His 1072 career starts include 784 Cup Series appearances, 279 Xfinity Series appearances, and 9 Camping WorldTruck Series outings.

#5 Mark Martin (1143 starts)

Mark Martin holds the record for the second-most wins in the Xfinity Series with a total of 236 starts in the series, along with 882 Cup Series and 82 Camping World Truck Series starts.

#4 Kyle Busch (1149 starts)

Often nicknamed 'Rowdy', Kyle Busch has had an illustrious career in the sport with 662 Cup Series, 362 Xfinity Series and 165 Camping World Truck Series starts to his name.

#3 Richard Petty (1185 starts)

Richard 'The King' Petty needs little introduction in the stock car racing circle. The Level Cross, North Carolina native has only appeared in the Cup/Winston Series. He is famously known for driving the #43 Plymouth/Pontiac for Petty Enterprises.

#2 Joe Nemechek (1197 starts)

1992 NASCAR Busch Series champion Joe Nemechek has 1197 starts to his name, with 674 in the Cup Series, 453 in the Xfinity Series, and 70 Camping World Truck Series appearances.

#1 Kevin Harvick (1243 starts)

Current NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick holds the bragging rights for the most number of starts by anyone in the sport's history. The 46-year-old is actively competing in the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing, adding to his 769 Cup Series starts. He also has 349 Xfinity Series and 124 Camping World Truck Series appearances.

