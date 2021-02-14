Watch: Daytona 500 teasers by NASCAR drivers

It's Feb. 14 and the Daytona 500 is nearly upon us. Hopefully, it's the start of "Best Season Ever," as this video from Fox touts:

While the threat of rain looms large ahead of the start of the Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway, it has by no means dampened the spirits of drivers and fans.

Having said that, this Tyla Yaweh NASCAR remix on social media has clocked over two million views already and will only get you pumped for the Daytona 500.

Tyla Yaweh really just dropped a whole @NASCAR remix and it’s pure flames 🔊🔥pic.twitter.com/kdpL4osxvK — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 10, 2021

Also, take a closer look at the compilation of some of the driver-specific teasers doing the rounds on social media:

Daytona 500 three-time champion Denny Hamlin

No driver has won three Daytona 500s in a row and Denny Hamlin will look to change that today. The significance of his potential milestone is certainly evident in this #3Peat teaser on his Twitter account:

Joey Logano

Joey Logano is a 26-time Cup winner and his last Daytona 500 win came in 2015.

The 2018 Cup Series champion would want nothing less than to kick off 2021in style by taking the checkered flag at Daytona today.

Here's a short teaser of what can be expected of him at Daytona International Speedway later in the day today:

Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace is a happy man after finally meeting NBA Hall of Famer and 23XI Racing Toyota team owner Michael Jordan.

He had a rather decent showing so far into Speedweeks where he narrowly edged past Austin Dillon to claim Duel 2.

However, this Tyla Yaweh remix on Wallace is sure to get you behind the No. 23 once Daytona 500 gets underway.

Chase Elliott

The current Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott, is yet to win the Daytona 500. As he begins his title defense today, the Harley J. Earl Trophy is something he would want to etch his name into.

Can’t wait for #NASCAR season to start. Be sure to check out the #Daytona500 this Sunday at 2:30 PM EST live at @NASCARONFOX 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/p5UueLosMd — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) February 9, 2021

Aric Almirola

Aric Almirola's win in Duel 1 earlier in the week only stands him in good stead for NASCAR's Super Bowl later in the day.

Having said that, the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing driver is surely the one to watch out for as he prepares for the Daytona 500:

We've got a rocket for race day. So ready. 👊#DAYTONA500 - Sunday, 2:30p ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/C0M3DM5hEz — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) February 13, 2021

Austin Dillon

Daytona Duel 2 winner Austin Dillon's teaser is the latest to come out.

Brad Keselowski

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski kept it rather simple ahead of his big day at Daytona International Speedway.

Big goals for my 37th year.

I’m up for the challenge pic.twitter.com/AmK13E6aTl — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 12, 2021

It's only fair to end this list, with one from the latest NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Dale Earnhardt Jr.:

The 63rd Daytona 500 will also mark 20 years since the death of NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt.