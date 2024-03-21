What can NASCAR fans expect from Cup teams heading into 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas?

The upcoming EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas will mark NASCAR's first visit to a road course-style track this season. All three nationwide series of the sport are expected to run at the 3.4-mile-long circuit, also used by the premier open-wheeled racing series F1 during the year.

The upcoming event will mark the Cup Series drivers and teams running the recently introduced short-track package, aimed at improving racing on the track. With the recent refresh to what has been a phenomenon since the inception of the Next Gen NASCAR Cup car, the package takes away downforce from key areas of the seventh-generation race car to aid in reducing dirty air.

Going into a specific environment where certain drivers and teams have excelled in the past, here is a look at which teams and drivers could be the talk of the town this weekend.

Hendrick Motorsports - NASCAR Giant

One of the most dominant teams in the sport's history, Hendrick Motorsports, heads into this Sunday's race with proven speed in their machines, as well as road-course ringers such as Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson behind the wheel of their Camaros.

While Larson might not be the favorite heading into this weekend, one can certainly never discount Elliott when it comes to turning left and right.

Front Row Motorsports - Underdogs

Front Row Motorsports have proven their prowess on road courses with Michael McDowell behind the wheel of his Ford Mustang, fortified by his victory at the Indianapolis Road Course last season.

Given McDowell's history on road courses, expect the #34 driver to be challenging at the front of the pack.

23XI Racing - Last year's winners

The 2023 edition of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix saw Tyler Reddick drive his #45 Toyota Camry TRD into victory lane at the Circuit of the Americas in his first year as a Toyota driver.

Former F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi also returns to the sport with the team, making his second career start in the sport.

Kaulig Racing - Wildcard

Kaulig Racing's driver lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend could well be the wildcard to spice things up on Sunday. With full-time Xfinity driver AJ Allmendinger jumping back into the Cup Series car, AJ's proven prowess on road courses makes him a solid contender.

Along with the NASCAR regular, Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen makes his return to the Cup Series, aiming to reach the ultimate highs of the 2023 Chicago City Street Race.