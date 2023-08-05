Who is Travis Pastrana’s wife? Exploring his relationship with Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins

Motocross legend Travis Pastrana is married to Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins, a professional American skateboarder, who has plenty of accolades to her name. The two adrenaline junkies have been married to each other for over a decade.

Not much is known about their early love life until Travis Pastrana proposed to Lyn-Z in a fairy tale manner. On June 4, 2011, Pastrana stopped the Nitro Circus Live show in Las Vegas and got down on one knee as he popped the question.

After getting engaged in front of the world, the two got married in October of 2011 in Southern California, near Hawkins' home. The couple took their wedding vows in front of their families and close friends.

Travis Pastrana and Hawkins announced the birth of their first daughter Addy Ruth on Labor Day in 2013. The couple welcomed their second daughter Bristol Murphy in February 2015. The happy family currently resides in Davidsonville, Maryland.

Both of their daughters seem to be following in their parent's footsteps, showing an early interest in skateboarding. The Pastrana sisters are also budding gymnasts and cheerleaders as their proud mother frequently shares their accomplishments on social media.

Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins childhood and skateboarding career

Hawkins is one of the pioneering female professional skateboarders who developed an interest in the game early in her childhood. Born in San Diego with the name Lyndsey, she got into skateboarding when her brother bought a membership in the local YMCA. She went by the stylized moniker "Lyn-Z" since her school days.

Lyn-Z is a three-time gold medal winner in the Women's Vert competition in the Summer X games and also the first female to land a 540 McTwist during the "Quiksilver Tony Hawk Show" in Paris. She also holds the record for being the first female to skate the DC Mega Ramp.

The 33-year-old made her video game debut in Tony Hawk's Project 8, becoming the second female skater to feature in the popular game. She later appeared in three more games under Tony Hawk's title.

She is also an avid snowboarder and has participated in a few competitions during the late 2000s. She was ranked 9th in the Halfpipe category by the year-end of 2007.

What is Travis Pastrana and Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins' net worth?

Travis Pastrana is a globally recognized figure being a professional stunt driver and racing driver. His wife Lyn-Z is also famous in the skateboarding world.

According to Celebrity Net Worth Pastrana's net worth is reported to be around $25 million and Hawkins' net worth is around $1 million to $5 million, according to various sources. The couple's combined net worth results in around $30 million.

Travis Pastrana is currently sponsored by Alpinestars, Black Rifle Coffee, KTM, Subaru, and other notable brands.

Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins has various brand deals with Etnies, Nixon watches, Birdhouse Skateboards, Volcom, and many other brands.