Zane Smith's wife McCall radiates elegance in white midi-dress in Las Vegas photo dump

Zane Smith's better half, McCall, is often seen cheering for her husband at the racetrack and flaunting moments from the couple's life on social media. Recently, McCall shared a photo carousel showcasing moments from the couple's time in Las Vegas during the Pennzoil 400, wherein she has featured some of her glamorous outfits as well.

The first picture in the No. 38 racer's wife's Instagram photo carousel features her posing in a white midi dress that she paired with a shimmering silver purse. Other photos alongside her beau, suggest that the racer and his wife enjoyed a date night in Las Vegas ahead of the Pennzoil 400.

Praising their stay at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the F.R.M. racer's wife wrote:

"the 702 🎰🃏✨ stayed at the beautiful @fontainebleaulasvegas for the first time and it exceeded every expectation! from its beauty, to the food, to the staff 10/10 🤗 wanting to go back already!"

Additionally, McCall's IG post also features a snippet of the duo attending the UFC night in Vegas and photos of food and drinks. One of the pictures is that of McCall's fit check showcasing a white top paired with printed black wide-leg pants, while another photo is from the Pennzoil 400 wherein Zane Smith's better half opted for a chic one-shoulder top and embellished jeans.

Zane and McCall had been dating since their teenage years, and the couple got married in January 2024, after being engaged since April 2022. The 25-year-old speedster's wife is the daughter of Kristin and Dwayne Gaulding, and her father is NTS Motorsports' vice president of operations. McCall's brother, Gray Gaulding, is a former NASCAR driver; however, there is not a lot of information available about her career.

"Showed up with speed and made it count": Zane Smith's wife celebrates husband's performance at the Phoenix Raceway

McCall Smith is often spotted accompanying her husband to the racetrack for most races as she cheers for her beau. Sharing a moment of pride with her followers after Zane Smith's top 10 finish at the Phoenix Raceway, McCall tweeted:

"Super proud of Zane and the whole 38 team in Phoenix!! Showed up with speed and made it count on Sunday coming home with Zane’s first top 10 of 2025! Been so much fun already with this group and it’s just the beginning! 💙🩵💚"

Talking to Frontstretch about finishing 9th at the Phoenix Raceway on March 9, 2025, Zane Smith expressed his satisfaction with the results of the race:

“Except qualifying, it was a good weekend for us, man. We just had a strong car in practice. I liked it straight from the get-go, and then, in the race, really liked it. [I] was able to make hay on restarts and we just got better as the run went on which is obviously a big thing to have here.” Smith said

Zane Smith returned to Front Row Motorsports as the team's full-time racer for the 2025 season, after his stint at Spire Motorsports in 2024 through a partnership with Trackhouse Racing.

