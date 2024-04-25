2024 NFL Draft: 3 teams that can not afford to miss out on Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze feat. the Giants

Wide receivers are thought to be an exceptionally strong position group in the 2024 NFL Draft. Reports suggest this class of receivers could break the record for the most selected in the first round of the draft, as up to seven wideouts might be called on Day 1.

That being said, three receivers are thought to be better than their peers: Rome Odunze of Washington, Malik Nabers of LSU and Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State.

All things being equal, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to take Harrison with their No. 4 overall pick. That leaves Nabers and Odunze as the next best receivers left on the board.

In this article, we will discuss three wide receiver-needy teams that can't afford to miss out on both Nabers and Odunze in the early stages of the draft.

Which teams can't afford to miss out on Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

1) Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a lot of ins and outs this offseason, with their wide receiver room being one of the main examples of how much has changed since the end of 2023.

The Chargers' receiver room will be significantly altered come season's start, with Mike Williams cut and Keenan Allen dealt to the Chicago Bears.

To complement franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, Los Angeles may select one of the best wide receivers in this draft class with their fifth overall choice. That will mean either Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers is a true necessity for the Chargers right now.

The Chargers may be planning to move down in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to some sources. However, there's still a chance Odunze will be on the board if they do.

2) New York Giants

There's a chance the New York Giants will jump to get one of Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze with the sixth overall choice in the 2024 NFL Draft if the Chargers decide against selecting either with their fifth overall pick.

The excellent skill sets of these two receivers are lacking on the Giants' wide receiver roster.

The quarterback position is another area of need for the Giants. General manager Joe Schoen would be wise to select one of Nabers or Odunze if the quarterback position is not given priority in the first round of the draft.

3) Indianapolis Colts

There has been increasing buzz that the Indianapolis Colts will trade up to get a wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The franchise needs a threat to complement Michael Pittman Jr. and the possibilities are ample.

The Colts should try to trade up and grab Nabers or Odunze if they slide a bit down on the draft board.

Either of the two star receivers may provide quarterback Anthony Richardson with another explosive target, which would open up completely new offensive options for the squad in 2024.