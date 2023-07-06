Chase Roullier contract: How much did ex-Commanders Center make in NFL?

Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier recently announced his retirement from professional football. It came as a surprising news for the NFL community.

The center is 29 years old and should be entering his peak years as an NFL offensive lineman. However, the former sixth-round pick has called it a career for personal reasons.

This piece will examine how much money Roullier made in his six-year NFL career. We will also briefly discuss his career timeline to understand why he abruptly ended his time in the league. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How much did Chase Roullier earn in the NFL?

Chase Roullier made $25,504,017 in his six-year NFL career playing for the Washington Redskins, Football Team, and eventually Commanders.

The team selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he subsequently made $2,171,017 over his first three seasons with the franchise.

After proving his worth on the team, Chase Roullier's contract was re-upped, and he made a staggering $16,123,000 over the next two seasons as the team's starting center. He made $7,210,000 in 2022, which happened to be his last year in Washington before he was released from the franchise. Roullier made $25,504,017 for his efforts in the NFL, which is fantastic for a six-season stretch by a sixth-round pick at center.

Chase Roullier's NFL Career Timeline

Chase Roullier played his college football for Wyoming University from 2013 to 2016. He was immense for the program, earning First-team All-Mountain West honors in 2016 and Second-team All-Mountain West in 2015. He declared for the NFL Draft after the 2016 college football season.

Roullier was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round (199th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He joined the team initially as a backup but eventually took over the starting center spot. He played in 13 games for the Redskins, starting in seven. He started every single game he played after his rookie season.

He was solid for the Redskins in 2018 and 2019, only missing two games during the two years. He kept on performing admirably during that timeframe.

Eventually, he was rewarded on January 2, 2021, when he signed a four-year contract extension worth $40.5 million. Unfortunately, Roullier's career wasn't the same after that.

He suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries in 2021 and 2022. He was released by the team now known as Washington Commanders on May 5, 2023. Roullier announced his retirement from professional football on July 5, 2023. He played 69 games in the National Football League.

