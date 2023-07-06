Who is Chase Roullier's wife Sarah? All about former Commanders center's personal life

Beyond the exhilarating world of professional football, players often have strong support systems behind them, and Chase Roullier, the former center for the Washington Commanders, is no exception.

As fans bid farewell to Roullier's remarkable career, curiosity arises about the woman who stood by his side throughout his journey. In this article, we explore the life of Sarah Roullier, the wife of Chase Roullier, who has been an integral part of his success and personal journey.

Sarah Roullier has been a constant presence in Chase Roullier's life since their college days. The couple first crossed paths at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

Sarah proudly identifies herself as a devoted dog mom, as indicated in her Instagram bio. Additionally, she actively manages a mental health page on Instagram called @sufficientwithsarah, where she shares insights and resources related to mental well-being.

Sarah's professional background includes a Master of Arts degree in Professional Counseling, reflecting her dedication to supporting others in their mental health journeys.

They have an adorable canine companion, named Laramie,who serves as a delightful addition to their family.

In their leisure moments, Sarah and Chase find joy in engaging in woodworking projects together. They have a shared Instagram page called @sarahchasinghome, where they showcase their creations.

Sarah brings forth imaginative ideas, while Chase demonstrates his skillful craftsmanship with his array of tools, as playfully mentioned in their Instagram bio.

Chase Roullier and wife Sarah give back through Charitable Work

Chase Roullier's impact extended far beyond the football field during his tenure with the Commanders. Not only was he a remarkable player, but he and his wife Sarah also made significant contributions to their local community.

Together, they selflessly dedicate their time and efforts to various charitable endeavors, lending a helping hand to those in need.

For numerous years, Sarah and Chase have been ardent supporters of the Hogfarmers Foundation. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting families affected by pediatric cancer in Virginia, Washington D.C., and Southern Maryland.

Chase Roullier chooses to keep a low profile on social media, intentionally avoiding unnecessary attention. As a result, there is limited information accessible online about his personal life and his wife Sarah.

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Football Team

Chase Roullier Announces Retirement from Football Due to Injuries

In a recent announcement on Instagram, Roullier officially declared his retirement from professional football. The decision was influenced by the injuries that abruptly ended his last two seasons in the league.

Despite positive recovery reports during the offseason, Roullier was unable to return to the field for the Washington team. Following his release as a post-June 1st cut in May, he explored opportunities as a free agent, including a visit with the Arizona Cardinals.

Throughout his career, Roullier demonstrated his talent and resilience, starting 63 games as a center over six seasons, including seven starts during his rookie year as a replacement for the injured Spencer Long.

