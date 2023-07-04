Is Chad Kelly related to Jim Kelly? Former Broncos QB's family tree explored

Chad Kelly, a quarterback with a football journey of his own, made headlines in 2022 when he orchestrated a remarkable comeback in the CFL's championship game.

Despite not being in the NFL since 2020, Kelly's moment in the spotlight drew attention to his familial ties. In this article, we dive into football lineage as we unravel the curious connection between Chad Kelly and Jim Kelly.

Jim Kelly, a legendary quarterback, holds the esteemed position of being Chad Kelly's paternal uncle. Despite their significant age difference of 24 years, one month, and 17 days, Chad and Jim have forged a bond that extends beyond the gridiron.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Jim Kelly's invaluable guidance, Chad has not only found mentorship on the field but also unwavering support off the field. The Buffalo Bills hold a special place in both their hearts, as Chad's tweets from the past reveal his deep affection for the team.

“It would be a dream come true playing QB for the Buffalo Bills and following in my uncle’s footsteps,” Chad once said.

The Enduring Legacy of Jim Kelly with the Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills

Jim Kelly, a football icon, left an indelible mark during his 11-season tenure (1986-1996) with the Buffalo Bills. This former star of Miami University and the USFL's Houston Gamblers holds a plethora of significant passing records for the Bills.

He owns career milestones in passing yards, touchdown passes for a season, and total touchdown passes. With an impressive completion rate and yardage, Kelly ranks among the top quarterbacks in NFL history.

Under his leadership, the Bills achieved a remarkable regular-season record of 101-59, showcasing his undeniable impact on the team's success. Jim Kelly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

Who are the parents of Chad Kelly?

Chad Kelly was born to Charlene Cudzylo and Kevin Kelly, who worked as a supermarket manager. Growing up in Western New York, Chad spent his early years close to where his uncle was making waves in professional football.

Chad Kelly celebrates with family and friends after Denver Broncos drafted him

However, a shift in circumstances led his family to relocate to Red Lion, Pennsylvania, due to Kevin's work assignment at Wegmans.

Unfortunately, Chad faced undisclosed disciplinary issues that resulted in his removal from the Red Lion High School football team. As a result, he returned to Western New York.

It's worth noting that Chad affectionately refers to his father as "Big Kev" and his mother as "Miss Charlene," highlighting the close bond within their family.

Kevin, was also present to cheer him on during last year's Canadian Super Bowl. Just as Kevin had been there for Jim throughout his illustrious career, he made sure to show up for Chad's pivotal moment as well.

Chad's father, Kevin, holds an impressive record of attending the past 30 Super Bowls.

Who is the brother of Chad Kelly?

Ole Miss Football TE Casey Kelly

Chad Kelly's family legacy in football extends to his younger brother, Casey Kelly. Following in his older brother's footsteps, Casey has also pursued a career in the sport. He played quarterback during his high school years at St. Joseph's and Mallard Creek High School.

Currently, Casey attends Ole Miss, where he has transitioned to the position of tight end on the football team.

You might also like - Vince Tobin dead: Former Cardinals HC passes away at 79, cause of death unknown

Chad Kelly football career

After being selected as the final pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, Kelly's career took a hit when he was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing during his second season.

Former Denver Broncos QB Chad Kelly

The incident occurred at a Halloween party hosted by Von Miller, the current Bills pass rusher, leading to Kelly's release from the Broncos.

Since then, Kelly has been absent from the NFL, choosing to step away from the sport. He found a new role as an offensive coach at East Mississippi Community College, gaining valuable experience.

However, Kelly's passion for the game still burns, as he currently plays for the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL, where he achieved the ultimate success by winning the championship title in the last season.

Kelly has aspirations of returning to the NFL or exploring opportunities in other professional leagues like the XFL or USFL.

Poll : 0 votes