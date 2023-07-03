Vince Tobin dead: Former Cardinals HC passes away at 79, cause of death unknown

Vince Tobin, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, passed away on Monday at the age of 79. The reason for his death is unknown at the moment.

Tobin ended the Cardinals' 51-season playoff victory drought, securing their first postseason win in 1998. His demise occurred at his home in Goodyear, Arizona.

Following Buddy Ryan's tenure, Vince Tobin took over as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 1996. Over his five seasons with the team, he amassed a record of 23-48.

However, it was in 1998 that Tobin achieved a significant milestone, leading the Cardinals to their first playoff victory since 1947. The team triumphed over the Dallas Cowboys in the opening round, but its journey ended in the Divisional round with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Unfortunately, Tobin's tenure came to an end in 2000 after a disappointing start to the season, leading to his replacement by defensive coordinator Dave McGinnis.

In a statement, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill expressed heartfelt condolences to all those who were close to Vince Tobin, particularly his wife Kathy and family:

"Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who knew and loved Vince Tobin, and in particular his wife Kathy and their family. As head coach of the Cardinals, his steady leadership was a constant and a big part of the success the team enjoyed during his tenure.

"His football legacy with us is highlighted by the thrilling 1998 season, return to the postseason, and upset playoff win at Dallas."

Additionally, Bidwill recognized Tobin's influential role in important decisions like the drafting of notable players such as Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman.

Former quarterback Jake Plummer also shared his thoughts on the tragic news, expressing gratitude toward Coach Tobin.

Plummer thanked Tobin for giving him his first chance to lead and instilling lasting confidence in him.

Vince Tobin coaching career

Vince Tobin

Born in Burlington Junction, Missouri, Vince Tobin had a successful coaching career that spanned various levels of football. After his time as a defensive back and graduate coaching assistant at the University of Missouri, he became the defensive coordinator for the team from 1971 to 1976.

Tobin then ventured to the Canadian Football League, where he held the same position for the BC Lions from 1977 to 1982. He later joined the USFL as the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars from 1983 to 1985.

In the NFL, Tobin started as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 1986 to 1992, playing a key role in their dominant defense during the legendary 1985 season.

He then moved on to the Indianapolis Colts, serving as their defensive coordinator for two years. Tobin's significant coaching journey continued with the Arizona Cardinals, followed by a brief stint as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions in 2001.

He ultimately concluded his coaching career as a special assistant for the Green Bay Packers in 2004. In recognition of his achievements, Tobin, along with his brother Bill, was honored with induction into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

