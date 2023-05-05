Chase Roullier landing spots: Top 3 teams that should target former Commanders' center

Chase Roullier was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's been the team's starting center since his rookie season, but his time with the Commanders looks to be over. Multiple reports state that the team will part ways with him this offseason.

Washington signed New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates as Roullier's likely replacement. Also, the team drafted center Ricky Stromberg in the third round of this year's NFL Draft. Roullier's impending replacement comes as no surprise. He dealt with injuries over the last two seasons, missing 24 games due to injuries.

There are three teams that could the services of the former University of Wyoming star now that he's a free agent.

Arizona Cardinals

New Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon with owner Michael Bidwill and GM Monti Ossenfort

The Arizona Cardinals drafted two offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft. Arizona used their first round selection on Paris Johnson of Ohio State and took Jon Gaines in the fourth round.

However, neither Johnson or Gaines is a natural center, putting the organization back at square one.

New head coach Jonathan Gannon has to protect franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. Roullier's experience at the position would help the Cardinals' offensive line immensely.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton with the team's ownership group

The Denver Broncos only had five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and took one offensive lineman: Alex Forsyth of Oregon in the seventh round. Quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked 55 times last season, which was tied for the most in the NFL.

There's a clear need to upgrade at center to protect their franchise signal-caller. Lloyd Cushenberry III started eight games at center for the Broncos last season. Roullier would be the Week One starter for Denver in the upcoming 2023 season.

Indianapolis Colts

New Colts QB Anthony Richardson needs some help upfront

Anthony Richardson is the future of the Indianapolis Colts and the franchise needs an improvement at center. Ryan Kelly regressed a bit in 2022 as the team's starting center. It's important to note that Kelly has started 97 games in his seven seasons with Indianapolis and is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Last season wasn't ideal for any Colts offensive lineman as it was a revolving door at quarterback. With rumors of the team moving from Kelly, general manager Chris Ballard could sign in his place.

How much will the Commanders save by cutting Chase Roullier?

The Washington Commanders would save $8.3 million in base salary by releasing their current center..

