Can Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. become NFL’s next elite trio?

Next season in Indianapolis, newly-drafted Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson will team up with running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The youngsters stand to give the Colts one of the league's most exciting offensive trios.

It was basically guaranteed that the Colts were going to draft a quarterback, but no one knew for sure who it would be. Quarterbacks Bryce Young and CJ Stroud were the first two players taken, heading to the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans respectively. After the Texans took edge rusher Will Anderson at No. 3, the Colts had to choose between signal-callers Richardson and Will Levis at No. 4.

Indianapolis obviously chose Richardson and Levis slipped all the way to the second round as he was selected by the Tennessee Titans 33rd overall.

It's unclear whether Richardson will begin the 2023-24 season as the starting quarterback. The Colts might start Gardner Minshew, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, for a few games, bringing Richardson along slowly. Yet, Richardson should end up seeing the field a lot as a rookie.

Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr.'s potential in Indy

The Colts definitely weren't a fun-to-watch team last season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record. Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who was released earlier this offseason, struggled mightily and the team just never managed to click.

Next season could prove to be a lot different. Jonathan Taylor should be healthy after missing six games in 2022 due to injury. The former Wisconsin Badger put together a monster year in 2021, leading the NFL in both rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18). He also finished behind Cooper Kupp for the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

If Taylor, easily one of the league's top running backs, can return to his 2021 form, the Colts will be a much better ball club next season.

Michael Pittman Jr. had a breakout year in 2021, catching 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. However, he had a down year last season. Although he had more receptions (99), he recorded only 925 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2022. Pittman could bounce back in 2023-24, becoming a top-notch No. 1 wideout.

While Richardson may not have been one of the top two quarterback prospects in the draft, he could still end up developing into a superstar. That, of course, won't happen overnight. He could have a huge rookie year for the Colts, though.

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen is an offensive guru. He helped guide the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance last year, serving as the club's offensive coordinator.

Under Steichen's leadership, the Colts can turn things around, especially on offense with Richardson, Taylor, and Pittman leading the way.

