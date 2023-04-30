Arizona Cardinals Draft picks 2023: Full list of Cardinals selections

The Arizona Cardinals entered the 2023 NFL Draft in a bit of a rebuilding process, making this offseason event crucial for their future. They fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim during the 2023 NFL offseason. They replaced them with Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort, respectively. The new leadership was eager to put their personal touches on the franchise.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks by Round

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Bidwill, Jonathan Gannon, and Monti Ossenfort

Here is the complete list of the Arizona Cardinals' picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 6

Round 2, Pick 41

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 3, Pick 94

Round 4, Pick 122

Round 5, Pick 139

Round 5, Pick 168

Round 6, Pick 180

Round 6, Pick 213 (compensatory)

The Cardinals took a major step backward during the 2022 NFL season. They finished the year with just a 4-13 record after making it to the NFL Playoffs the year before. Their new leadership has used their nine overall picks this year to build their roster and try to once again make them postseason contenders.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks 2023: Round 1

6th Pick - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State Buckeyes

Paris Johnson Jr.

The Cardinals initially owned the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but traded it to the Houston Texans. This moved Arizona back to the 12th pick, but they moved back up to number six in a trade with the Detroit Lions. They used the pick to select arguably the best offensive lineman in the entire draft class, Paris Johnson Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks 2023: Round 2

41st Pick - BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU Tigers

BJ Ojulari

JJ Watt officially announced his retirement during the 2023 NFL offseason. The Cardinals drafted his potential replacement in the second round of the draft in BJ Ojulari. The LSU product also has a brother already in the NFL, Azeez Ojulari, who plays for the New York Giants.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks 2023: Round 3

72nd Pick - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse Orange

Garrett Williams

The defensive secondary has been one of the weakest positional groups for the Cardinals, so it makes sense for them to target a cornerback. Garrett Williams provided excellent value in the third round as he has top-10 potential among this draft class.

94th Pick - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford Cardinal

Michael Wilson

The Cardinals locked in another high-upside third-rounder in Michael Wilson. The Stanford wide receiver likely would have been selected much higher if not for his extensive injury history. If he can stay healthy, he's a steal in the third round.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks 2023: Round 4

122nd Pick - Jon Gaines II, OL, UCLA Bruins

Jon Gaines II

Investing in the offensive line is always a wise move for any NFL team. The Cardinals doubled down on improving theirs in the fourth round after selecting one in the first round as well. Jon Gaines II has positional versatility as he's started at several spots on the line during his college career.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks 2023: Round 5

139th Pick - Clayton Tune, QB, Houston Cougars

Clayton Tune

The 2023 NFL Draft class is absolutely loaded with talented quarterbacks. Clayton Tune put together an excellent college football career and now walks into an interesting situation in Arizona. Kyler Murray is currently recovering from an injury and isn't expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. If Tune impresses during training camp, he could potentially be the starter in Week 1.

168th Pick - Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn Tigers

Owen Pappoe

Owen Pappoe is one of the best middle linebackers in the 2023 NFL draft class. Selecting him in the fifth round is an excellent value choice for the Cardinals. He has been a tackling machine during his college football career, demonstrating consistency and reliability.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks 2023: Round 6

180th Pick - Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville Cardinals

Kei'Trel Clark

Cornerback is another positional group that the Cardinals decided to double up on in the draft this year. Kei'Trel Clark provides upside with his physicality and athletic gifts.

213th Pick - Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia Mountaineers

Dante Stills

The Cardinals did an excellent job throughout the draft, finding value with their picks. Dante Stills wrapped it up for them with the final selection. He lacked the coveted size-speed combination of top prospects this year, but that didn't stop him from being productive during his college career.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes