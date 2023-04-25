Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and predictions

The Arizona Cardinals are seemingly in an endless rebuild. They entered the 2023 NFL season with postseason aspirations but ended up as the third-worst team in the league. However, unlike their dysfunctional franchises, they don't need an upgrade at QB but could instead focus on fleshing out their roster.

That's what we will analyze in this article as we look into the Cardinal's needs, draft picks and more.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft 2023 Picks

Here are the Arizona Cardinals' picks ahead of this year's Draft:

Round 1, Pick 3

Round 2, Pick 34

Round 3, Pick 66

Round 3, Pick 96*

Round 4, Pick 105

Round 5, Pick 168*

Round 6, Pick 180

Round 6, Pick 213*

*Compensatory selection

Arizona Cardinals Team Needs

The Cardinals have pressing needs in the following positions:

#1 EDGE

As a team, Arizona only ranked 27th in pressure rate in 2022 per SIS. Hence, they could make do with an upgrade at the edge rusher position in the 2023 NFL Draft. Fortunately for them, they are primed to pick the best player of the draft class, and he's an edge rusher.

#2 Wide Receiver

Arizona used three or more wide receivers on 804 snaps in 2022 (fifth) and four or more on a league-high 161 plays (a staggering 63 more than the closest franchise), so we expect them adding more to the position once again with their limited depth.

#3 Cornerback

There is the depth needed at the CB position for the Arizona Cardinals. No franchise played more snaps with four or fewer defensive backs on the field last season.

The Cardinals had 117 plays with only three defensive backs. The next highest team was at 56, and after that was 34. The Draft couldn't come soon enough.

Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft 2023 Predictions

Here's how we believe the Arizona Cardinals would approach the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1, 3rd overall pick: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Will Anderson Jr. is arguably the best pure football player in this year's draft, and he looks primed to fall in the lap of the needy Cardinals.

Anderson put up a stat line of 34.5 sacks, 58.5 tackles for a loss and left Tuscaloosa with a boatload of individual awards. He's used to winning, and the Cardinals sorely lack players of his ilk.

Round 2, 34th overall pick: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

DeAndre Hopkins is as good as gone, with the future Hall of Famer letting the Cardinals front office know about his desire for a trade.

Hence, the Cardinals need to reinforce their receiver corps. Step in the 6' 3" Cedric Tillman, a stud going under the raider due to the likes of Jordan Addison and Smith-Njigba. Cedric Tillman has soft hands and the killer instinct to be a top receiver in the NFL.

Round 3, 66th overall pick: OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Kyler Murray needs protection, especially once he's back from the gruesome ACL injury that cut short his last season. BYU alum Blake Freeland is a 6' 8" four-year college starter and team captain who could come into the Cardinals' O-line and become an unshakable force of nature.

Round 3, 96th overall pick: OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Another pick, yet another piece of rebuilding a faltering O-line. Next up is Syracuse alum Matthew Bergeron. Bergeron has played left tackle and right tackle in college and could play guard in the NFL, which is valuable for a team reshuffling the players in front of Kyler Murray.

Round 4, 105th overall pick: CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

He's a mean, fast corner athlete known for his ability to break off play with his elite speed and soft hands.

Darius Rush could either be a phenomenal CB in the future or a decent relief option. It depends on his work ethic and how the Cardinals' coaching staff handles his development.

Round 5, 168th overall pick: C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

The nation's top center last season and yet another solid addition to a stagnant Arizona Cardinals O-line, Olusegun Oluwatimi would add flexibility to the Cardinals' offensive corps.

Round 6, 180th overall pick: DL Colby Wooden, Auburn

Wooden is a decent prospect and an incredibly hard worker. His college career was phenomenal, so it will be interesting if he can make the step up to the NFL.

Round 6, 213th overall pick: RB Jordan Mims, Fresno State

An insurance pick with their last selection is a good idea, especially if Mims ends up being a serviceable NFL running back soon.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes