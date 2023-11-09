Geno Smith or Josh Dobbs: Who should you start in Week 10 fantasy football?

Geno Smith has been an up and down fantasy quarterback this year, with last week's complete dud being evidence of that. This week, he could bounce back, but fantasy managers might have lost trust in him. An alternative could be Josh Dobbs, who's been decent and is pressed into the starting role with Minnesota. Who should you start this week?

Is Geno Smith safe for fantasy football?

Is Geno Smith a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

Geno Smith gets to take on the 32nd ranked defense against quarterbacks this week in the Washington Commanders. They have struggled to contain quarterbacks all year long, so Smith is in line for a good day.

He has three solid weapons at his disposal, too. DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett make up one of the most well-rounded wide receiver rooms in the NFL. Kenneth Walker at running back helps Smith, too.

Simply put, any quarterback starting against the Commanders is a good choice. They have been awful on defense, and they traded Montez Sweat away. There's not going to be much defensive resistance, which bodes well for Smith.

He hasn't exactly been elite all year, but he's been decent. That's more than enough to trust him to perform against one of the worst defenses in the entire NFL. Look for Smith to bounce back in a big way.

Is Josh Dobbs a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

Josh Dobbs was forced into the lineup mid-game last weekend. The Minnesota Vikings traded for him after Kirk Cousins' injury, and he was forced into action thanks to Jaren Hall's concussion. Now, he's making the start.

Last week, he did surprisingly well given the fact that he'd barely practiced and didn't know some of his receivers' full names. This week, after a week of practice and chemistry, he should be a little more comfortable.

However, Dobbs is in line to face the ninth-ranked defense against quarterbacks this week. The New Orleans Saints have been a brutal opponent for fantasy quarterbacks this year, so it doesn't look good for Dobbs.

Furthermore, his weapons are thin. Justin Jefferson is likely out. KJ Osborn hasn't been practicing with a concussion, and could also be out this Sunday. There's not much left on the thread-bare Vikings offense, making it tough to envision a good day for Dobbs.

Geno Smith vs. Josh Dobbs: Who should I start?

Our Start/Sit Optimizer predicts Geno Smith will have a better day this week. The projections for both players aren't spectacular, but Smith appears to be the better choice here.

Our analyzer believes Geno Smith will be the superior fantasy quarterback

Dobbs has been a surprisingly good fantasy quarterback this year, mostly with the Arizona Cardinals. However, that trend is unlikely to continue. A new team with a lack of healthy weapons against a very tough defense suggests a dud could be coming.

If you have Dobbs, chances are you can find a better matchup this week to start at quarterback. If the alternative is Smith, then you certainly should roll with the Seattle Seahawks QB.

