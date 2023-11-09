Travis Kelce has had an accomplished NFL career. In 11 NFL seasons, he has won two Super Bowl titles and was named to an All-Pro team seven times. He’s also an eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the league’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

He has also set the league record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for a tight end. Off the field, Kelce adds People Magazine’s “Sexiest Athlete” Award to his trophy case. However, some fans believe he benefitted from the musician being linked with him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Football fans think association with Taylor Swift helped Travis Kelce win the Sexiest Athlete award

As BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman tweeted, Kelce won this year’s Sexiest Athlete award from People Magazine. Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, Major League Baseball designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were the other finalists.

It’s uncertain how the Kansas City Chiefs tight end won the award because there is no set criteria for selecting a winner. That mysterious approach had one Twitter user commenting:

“Who did Taylor Swift bribe for this one? Lol”

Expand Tweet

Another football fan posted:

“No chance that happens without T-swift”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions about Travis Kelce becoming People Magazine’s Sexiest Athlete awardee.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to People Magazine’s Alex Apatoff, an annual Readers’ Choice Poll determines the winners in several categories. While inconclusive, Travis Kelce’s association with Taylor Swift may have helped pull up his votes.

Meanwhile, his older brother, Jason Kelce, was a finalist for “Sexiest Man Alive,” joining Timothee Chalamet, Pedro Pascal, Jamie Foxx, Usher, and Lenny Kravitz. Some winners include Tom Hiddleston as Sexiest New Dad, Trevor Noah as Sexiest Funny Guy, and Chris Hemsworth as Sexiest Blockbuster Star.

Also Read: Jason Kelce named as finalist for People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' has fans losing their minds

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are back on the winning track

The former University of Cincinnati standout had his worst game of the 2023 season, finishing with three catches for 14 yards in Week 9. Despite his subpar stats, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, 21-14.

That victory helped the defending Super Bowl champions regain their winning ways after losing on the road to the Denver Broncos the week before. At 7-2, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs share the American Football Conference’s best record with the Baltimore Ravens.

Conversely, Kelce struggles when Taylor Swift isn’t in attendance during his games. He averages 41.25 yards per game when she isn’t present and 108 when Swift watches in person. More importantly, the Chiefs haven’t lost when the 12-time Grammy Award winner is in the building.

The Chiefs have their bye in Week 10. A week later, they will host Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.