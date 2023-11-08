"Taylor Swift once again is with the wrong guy": Jason Kelce named as finalist for People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' has fans losing their minds

Jason Kelce stole a march on Travis Kelce on one category, and Taylor Swift is caught in the crossfire of various reactions.

Unless a person has been living under a rock, they know it's a reportedly budding romance between the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and that the Philadelphia Eagles center Jason is his brother.

Naturally, due to Taylor Swift's status in the entertainment world, Travis Kelce has been getting a lot of attention. As a reigning Super Bowl champion, his standing among the football community is also solid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, in People's "Sexiest Man Alive" finalists, it's Jason Kelce who features and not his brother. He's joined by Timothee Chalamet, Lenny Kravitz, Pedro Pascal, Usher and Jamie Foxx.

As soon as that news broke, fans started insinuating that the megastar singer is dating the wrong Kelce brother.

In toasting Jason Kelce's achievement, a comparison to Travis Kelce was almost guaranteed, given how close the brothers are. Since the Chiefs player is allegedly dating Taylor Swift, she came under fire for her choice in men as well.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to offer their views, with one tweeting:

"Taylor Swift once again is with the wrong guy"

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jason Kelce is taken, though, and it is best to remember it

Jason Kelce is happily married to his wife Kylie. Even though others may drool over his sexiness, they have to remember that he's taken.

Appreciation for his physical traits have existed even before People magazine recognized it. Among NFL players, the Eagles center commands the most attention from female fans as measured by jersey sales.

In fact, that's something Travis Kelce brought up in their podcast. When that came to Kylie's notice, she was clear about her feelings:

"Well, let me just say. I am almost six feet tall, and I'm not thin. I will hold my ground. That's mine (pointing to her husband)."

She also added that all the attention Jason gets is well warranted because of his work on and off the field and that she's aware of it.

Expand Tweet

So, it seems only fair that Taylor Swift did not direct her attention to the older Kelce sibling in the NFL and stuck with the younger brother.

She might be one of the most famous singers in the world, if not the premium entertainment performer today, but she would not want to take down Kylie Kelce to get to her partner.