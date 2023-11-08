Justin Jefferson injury update: Latest on Vikings WR for Fantasy Football

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had his 21-day practice window activated on Wednesday.

Jefferson was placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 11 due to a hamstring injury, which ruled him out for four games at least. After those four games, Jefferson is back practicing, so what's his status for Week 10?

Justin Jefferson's injury update

Justin Jefferson is back practicing.

Jefferson returned to practice on Wednesday after his 21-day practice window got activated by the Minnesota Vikings.

Although Jefferson did practice on Wednesday, he is on injured reserve, and NFL insider Adam Schefter claimed it's unlikely he will play in Week 10.

"We'll see when Justin Jefferson can get back. Initially, when he hurt the hamstring, it was projected to be a 4-6 week injury. This is four weeks. He's going to be meeting with doctors. Kevin O'Connell said today they'll get an update later in the week. It's still an ongoing process... It doesn't sound like he's coming back this week, but it doesn't sound like he's far away either."

NFL insider Tom Pelissero also reported that it's unlikely that Jefferson will play in Week 10.

What happened to Justin Jefferson?

Justin Jefferson was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Jefferson left the Minnesota Vikings' Week 5 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury. He sought multiple medical options before being placed on the IR, which shut him down for four weeks.

When will Justin Jefferson return?

Although Justin Jefferson is practicing on Wednesday, all reports indicate he won't play in the Minnesota Vikings' Week 10 home game against the New Orleans Saints.

If Jefferson doesn't play in Week 10, it's not logical for him to return for the Vikings' Week 11 matchup on Sunday Night Football on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Although Jefferson is unlikely to play this week, head coach Kevin O'Connell praised his wide receiver for handling rehab.

"Justin has done a phenomenal job in rehab," O'Connell said, "He's still been a part of meetings, he's mentally in it...

"We're going to do what's best for Justin and make sure that we're doing everything responsibly to make sure that when Justin does return, he can be the Justin Jefferson we all know and expect to see out there. I credit him for how he's worked through it and this whole process."

Jefferson has caught 36 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns this season.