Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing today? Latest on Ravens WR for Divisional Playoff game vs Texans

This season is Odell Beckham Jr.'s ninth in the NFL, but his first with the Baltimore Ravens. After sustaining a number of injuries over the last few seasons, he hasn't exactly been the most dependable receiver in the NFL, but in 2023, he has helped Baltimore.

When he played for the New York Giants, Beckham was one of the top receivers in the league. The Los Angeles Rams and the Ravens have both benefited from having him as well.

However, in Week 17, he was forced off the game with an injury late in the first half against the Miami Dolphins and hasn't appeared on the field since then.

Beckham was part of the significant absentees for the Ravens in their Week 18 regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beckham was not in action last week, as the Ravens did not play on Wild Card Weekend either. Nonetheless, the star wide receiver is expected to participate in the Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans, as he was not included on the Ravens' injury report.

Over the years, Beckham has had to deal with a lot of injuries. Although some of his unique agility was sapped by the piling injuries, he has continued to be an extremely proficient route runner for Baltimore this season.

While Beckham's output with the Ravens hasn't quite reached his previous level, in the later weeks of the regular season, he showed himself to be a far more important component of the passing game due to the injury to tight end Mark Andrews.

Odell Beckham Jr. injury status: What happened to Ravens WR?

Wide receiver Odell Beckham of the Baltimore Ravens was rested for the regular season finale game against the Pittsburgh Steelers a couple of weeks ago.

The skilled receiver was one of four Ravens players who were forced to miss that game. The coach decided to bench him and quarterback Lamar Jackson because the Ravens had already secured the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Ravens took the decision to end the regular season healthy and be almost 100% for the postseason's divisional round.

Throughout the regular season, Odell Beckham participated in 14 games and finished with 35 receptions for 565 yards and three scores on 64 targets. He's anticipated to carry a heavy workload for the Ravens against the Texans.

The Ravens and Texans will meet in the NFL postseason divisional round on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.