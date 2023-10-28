Miami Dolphins Week 8 injury report vs. Patriots: Latest updates on Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and more

According to the Miami Dolphins' official website, the team has 14 players appearing on the injury report ahead of the Week 8 game against the New England Patriots.

All the players on the injury report have been cleared for the game, having participated in Friday's training session. Players such as River Cracraft, Jevon Holland, Raheem Mostert, Jalen Ramsey, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and David Long will play against the New England Patriots, barring any unforeseen events.

In this article, we will highlight three of these players as the Dolphins look to return to the winning column after last week's defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Raheem Mostert injury update: Will Miami Dolphins RB play in Week 8 vs. Patriots?

Miami Dolphins starting running back Raheem Mostert started the 2023 season at a frightening pace. The veteran backfield star was on pace for 1,000 plus rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns this season until injuries struck.

However, before Friday's practice session, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Mostert was "getting himself ready for Sunday; he's very good at that. I was very happy with the way he looked yesterday. We'll see how that plays out."

We will take the coach's word for it and expect Mostert to be a handful for Bill Belichick's team on Sunday.

Jaylen Waddle injury update: Will Dolphins WR play in Week 8 vs. Patriots?

Miami Dolphins pass catcher Jaylen Waddle is arguably the second fastest player in the NFL, behind you know who. Unfortunately for Waddle and Miami fans, the Alabama Crimson Tide alum hasn't had the best luck with injuries this season.

However, David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that Waddle does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots. That spells fantastic news for the Dolphins, as Waddle's absence for most of the team's Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles proved a difference-maker.

Tyreek Hill injury update: Will Dolphins WR play in Week 8 vs. Patriots?

The undisputed fastest player in the NFL and perhaps the fastest in history. Tyreek Hill is the best player in Miami, and his talents have been utilized to perfection in 2023. The former Kansas City Chiefs WR1 has been phenomenal in Mike McDaniel's offense, and he serves as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's primary weapon.

Hill missed some training sessions this week, but ahead of the Patriots game, he has been cleared to participate. The perennial Pro Bowler even did a little dance at Thursday's practice, removing the doubts of a back injury hindering his play.

How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins: TV schedule, live stream details and more

The Miami Dolphins are set to play against the New England Patriots in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Arguably, the league's fastest offense will be up against a historically great defense on Sunday night.

The Dolphins will be optimistic heading into the game, as they have been firing at all cylinders for the majority of the season. On the other hand, the New England Patriots have failed to impress in 2023.

Here's how to watch the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens