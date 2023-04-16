"Bro thinks it’s a gender reveal" - NFL fans brutally roast Chosen Anderson as WR's Dolphins signing video goes viral

The Miami Dolphins' latest move is garnering ridicule among NFL fans.
Wide receiver Chosen Anderson has revealed via an Instagram video that he is joining the Dolphins. The move is expected to add more depth to a squad that already boasts Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle.
Anderson began his 2022 campaign with the Carolina Panthers but was traded after six games to the Arizona Cardinals after an altercation with coaches. He was released at the end of the season and will now play for his third team in as many years.
But despite the benefits of the signing, most fans are instead choosing to focus on something else entirely, namely how he announced it - by showing off a Tua Tagovailoa jersey.
Chosen Anderson: Career stats and earnings
After going undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Temple, Chosen Anderson was signed by the New York Jets the same year. In his first season, he had 42 receptions for 587 yards and two touchdowns. He improved to 63 for 941 and seven touchdowns the following year, and then caught for over 700 yards in his final two years in New York.
In 2020, Anderson joined the Carolina Panthers, reuniting with collegiate coach Matt Rhule. He had his best season that year, starting all 16 games and catching 95 passes for over 1,000 yards.
Last season, Anderson was withdrawn from the Panthers' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams after arguing with his positional coach. The next day, he was traded to the Cardinals for a couple of future draft picks.
Throughout his career, Anderson has earned almost $30 million on the field. He became a free agent once before, in 2019, but this is the first time he has been released before playing out a contract.
When did Chosen Anderson change his name?
Andersons's signing reveal video is not the only reason for the ridicule he has been receiving - his name has become a source of mockery as well. Born Robert Steven Anderson but more popularly known as Robby Anderson, he initially changed his given name to Robbie in 2022. He explained:
That’s how I used to spell it when I was younger. Then I switched it to the ‘y.’ But I kinda like how it look on paper better with the 'ie.'
He legally changed his name again in February, this time to Chosen Anderson, as evidenced on his Instagram page:
