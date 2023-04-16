"Bro thinks it’s a gender reveal" - NFL fans brutally roast Chosen Anderson as WR's Dolphins signing video goes viral

The Miami Dolphins' latest move is garnering ridicule among NFL fans.

Wide receiver Chosen Anderson has revealed via an Instagram video that he is joining the Dolphins. The move is expected to add more depth to a squad that already boasts Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle.

Anderson began his 2022 campaign with the Carolina Panthers but was traded after six games to the Arizona Cardinals after an altercation with coaches. He was released at the end of the season and will now play for his third team in as many years.

BREAKING: Free Agent wide receiver Chosen Anderson announces he's signing with the Miami #Dolphins by showing off a Tua jersey. A source confirmed that Miami has agreed to terms with the former New York #Jets standout wideout.

But despite the benefits of the signing, most fans are instead choosing to focus on something else entirely, namely how he announced it - by showing off a Tua Tagovailoa jersey.

Here are some of their reactions:

Elitez @YuriProduction1 you a side character lil bro @NFL_DovKleiman Bro thinks he's the chosen oneyou a side character lil bro @NFL_DovKleiman Bro thinks he's the chosen one 💀💀💀 you a side character lil bro

Andrew Solarik @andrew_solarik @_MLFootball Out of the league before the start of the season. @_MLFootball Out of the league before the start of the season.

drip LeMahieu @djLeMahieuRBW @MySportsUpdate He had more name changes than TDs last year @MySportsUpdate He had more name changes than TDs last year

A source confirmed that Miami has agreed to terms with the former New York BREAKING: Free Agent wide receiver Chosen Anderson announces he’s signing with the Miami #Dolphins by showing off a Tua jersey.A source confirmed that Miami has agreed to terms with the former New York #Jets standout wideout. BREAKING: Free Agent wide receiver Chosen Anderson announces he’s signing with the Miami #Dolphins by showing off a Tua jersey. A source confirmed that Miami has agreed to terms with the former New York #Jets standout wideout. https://t.co/Y0PAWh0oO3 Nobody cares. He sucks twitter.com/_mlfootball/st… Nobody cares. He sucks twitter.com/_mlfootball/st…

But some have defended the move, saying that Anderson can thrive with a proven winner like Tagovailoa:

JaydenBlue18 @JayydenBlue18 @704_Andrew @MySportsUpdate Tua made River Cracraft look good last season, imagine what he can do with Chosen Anderson @704_Andrew @MySportsUpdate Tua made River Cracraft look good last season, imagine what he can do with Chosen Anderson 👀👀 https://t.co/uiDDWRFaXo

SKOLcal Vikes @skolcalvikes @_MLFootball Guys gonna ball out as a 3rd option in Miami. Tua liked to look to Sherfield often. @_MLFootball Guys gonna ball out as a 3rd option in Miami. Tua liked to look to Sherfield often.

JaydenBlue18 @JayydenBlue18 @_MLFootball People are forgetting that Tua last year made River Cracraft like a good receiver, imo, Tua is exactly what Chosen Anderson needs to get his career back on top @_MLFootball People are forgetting that Tua last year made River Cracraft like a good receiver, imo, Tua is exactly what Chosen Anderson needs to get his career back on top https://t.co/6pr1RRO4Lt

Chosen Anderson: Career stats and earnings

After going undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Temple, Chosen Anderson was signed by the New York Jets the same year. In his first season, he had 42 receptions for 587 yards and two touchdowns. He improved to 63 for 941 and seven touchdowns the following year, and then caught for over 700 yards in his final two years in New York.

In 2020, Anderson joined the Carolina Panthers, reuniting with collegiate coach Matt Rhule. He had his best season that year, starting all 16 games and catching 95 passes for over 1,000 yards.

Last season, Anderson was withdrawn from the Panthers' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams after arguing with his positional coach. The next day, he was traded to the Cardinals for a couple of future draft picks.

Throughout his career, Anderson has earned almost $30 million on the field. He became a free agent once before, in 2019, but this is the first time he has been released before playing out a contract.

When did Chosen Anderson change his name?

Andersons's signing reveal video is not the only reason for the ridicule he has been receiving - his name has become a source of mockery as well. Born Robert Steven Anderson but more popularly known as Robby Anderson, he initially changed his given name to Robbie in 2022. He explained:

That’s how I used to spell it when I was younger. Then I switched it to the ‘y.’ But I kinda like how it look on paper better with the 'ie.'

He legally changed his name again in February, this time to Chosen Anderson, as evidenced on his Instagram page:

#Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson has legally changed his name to Chosen Anderson. #Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson has legally changed his name to Chosen Anderson. 😳😳😳 https://t.co/FNMg80ZcMX

