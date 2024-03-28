Jerry Jeudy spent his entire career with the Denver Broncos before being traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 NFL offseason. He had been involved in trade rumors over the past two years and the Broncos finally decided to move on from him. The move makes sense, considering the Browns were in need of upgrading their wide receivers.

Going to Cleveland means that Jeudy will join controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. He has faced many allegations of inappropriate behavior with massage therapists during his time with the Houston Texans, and while he has avoided being officially charged with anything, he was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million for it.

Watson's reputation makes a bit baffling as to why Jeudy allegedly stated, "I need a massage specialist," from one of his social media accounts. He did so shortly after being acquired by the Browns, and fans instantly reacted to his interesting choice of words.

Here are some of the top comments:

As many fans pointed out, Jerry Jeudy probably should have been more aware of the situation surrounding Deshaun Watson before allegedly making his statement. There is nothing wrong with needing a massage therapist, but he may have been better off leaving that off of social media after joining the Cleveland Browns.

Jerry Jeudy's impact on joining the Browns

The Cleveland Browns turned in a remarkable 2023 NFL season, considering all of the adversity they had to deal with. They went through four different quarterbacks due to injuries and also lost superstar running back Nick Chubb for the season in just their second game. They still found a way to overcome it by making it to the NFL Playoffs.

With Chubb and Watson potentially returning to full health for the 2024 NFL season, the Browns likely have high expectations of a deeper postseason run. This is elevated by their acquisition of Jerry Jeudy, as it fills one of their biggest holes from last year. They were in serious need of another legitimate wide receiver to line up across from Amari Cooper, and now they have it.

This move also allows for Elijah Moore to regularly line up as their slot receiver, which has been his best position. All of this could lead to their offense taking a massive step forward if they are at full strength. This will help their overall outlook, especially if their defense can continue to be one of the best in the NFL like it was last season.