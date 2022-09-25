Buccaneers HC provides update on debut of Tom Brady's latest offensive weapon ahead of showdown with Aaron Rodgers’ Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media as his team is set to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Bowles shared a vital update regarding wide receiver Cole Beasley, who the team signed to the practice squad.

The head coach gave an update on Beasley as quarterback Tom Brady needs more offensive weapons:

“I think he could [play]. He’s quick, catches up to speed fast, he understands the system. He’s played and he’s got a lot of reps under him, so if we needed him, I think he’ll be ready.”

Beasley played last season for the Buffallo Bills but spoke vehemently against the NFL's policies regarding COVID last year. Overall, the wideout started his career with the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career.

In 2019, Buffalo signed the veteran receiver and had 231 receptions for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Why the Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley as a member of the Buffalo Bills

For starters, Beasley was signed in light of wideout Mike Evans and his one-game suspension. Evans is suspended for his role in the fight versus the New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore last week. Additionally, the team is dealing with various injuries at the receiver position.

Tampa Bay will be without Chris Godwin due to a hamstring injury. Julio Jones is questionable with a knee injury. Lastly, Russell Gage is also questionable with a hamstring issue.

The Buccaneers are dealing with these concerns as they will face the Packers in a rematch of the NFC Championship game back in the 2020 season this Sunday.

Tampa Bay had defeated Green Bay at Lambeau Field en route to winning Super Bowl 55 in that game. The upcoming match will be played at Raymond James Stadium as the Buccaneers look to stay undefeated while the Packers look to avoid a 1-2 start.

Also, this could very well be the last time we see Rodgers and Brady square off in an NFL game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far