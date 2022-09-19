Mike Evans vs Marshon Lattimore: Heated fights between NFL stars who seemingly hate each other

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints saw a personal battle between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. The incident occurred during their Week 2 matchup on Sunday and both players were both ejected as a result.

A scuffle erupted following a play in which star cornerback Lattimore defended a pass towards Scotty Miller. Lattimore was then seen jawing with Leonard Fournette and Tom Brady. At that point, wide receiver Evans had seen enough and came charging over, blasting Lattimore to the ground. This started an all-out brawl which cleared the benches.

PFF @PFF Mike Evans & Marshon Lattimore have been ejected after this fight 🍿

Mike Evans & Marshon Lattimore have been ejected after this fight 🍿 https://t.co/25NifN3x8U

Mike Evans isn't worried about a suspension, but there's a very real chance he will receive one. This is not the first time Evans has gone after Lattimorer. The fact that the two have plenty of previous means that the NFL is more likely to hand out punishment.

. @RiqRuler Mike Evans always hitting Lattimore when he ain’t looking I’m crying bruh Mike Evans always hitting Lattimore when he ain’t looking I’m crying bruh 😭 https://t.co/rkFa3v4HKK

Here's what Mike Evans had to say after Sunday's game:

“It was terrible in 2017. I didn’t even get ejected [then], and that was really a cheap shot. This wasn’t. He punched my teammate in the face, and I just pushed him to the ground.”

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Mike Evans talks about what led to the scuffle with Marshon Lattimore: “It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans.” Mike Evans talks about what led to the scuffle with Marshon Lattimore: “It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans.” https://t.co/tdkO1vdVO9

However, those aren't the only issues these two have had. They've been involved in two other scrums over the years since the Saints cornerback joined the NFC South in 2017. It's clear there's some tension between the two players, no matter what they may say. But regardless of how competitive they might both be, they can't let it boil over on the field.

Why Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans seem to have issues

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

They say you can never know another man's mind and there's no telling what players are thinking during tense matchups. So far, neither Lattimore or Evans have given a reason for their ongoing fued, but it's fair to say there is one.

The Saints star has been one of the NFL's best and brightest cornerbacks since entering the league in 2017. He's also one of the loudest. He gets to play against the Buccaneers twice a year and has the task of locking down Mike Evans. It's a big ask, but he's often successful. It's clear that the Buccaneers wideout definitely doesn't appreciate that.

Lattimore is a real competitor and is not known to back away from anything. He routinely gets in the face of opponents and even opposing quarterbacks.

Two of their fights started as a result of Lattimore going at it with the Buccaneers' quarterbacks. There was Sunday's incident with Tom Brady and also a previous run-in with Jameis Winston. Interestingly, Winston now plays alongside him in New Orleans.

Perhaps a suspension is the only way to stop these two going at it all the time. But then again, perhaps not.

