Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has picked up where he left off in the regular season at the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.

Many are in awe of what the young quarterback was able to do as he threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions in leading the Texans to the AFC South title.

Well, during the Pro Bowl Games, Stroud is still throwing dimes all over the field. Taking snaps for the AFC, Stroud was forced to scramble outside of the pocket, and facing pressure and backing away from the endzone, he tossed a superb pass that found Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase for a touchdown.

"This dude is special," one fan tweeted.

Stroud had a 9-6 record as the starter this season, and such were his efforts that he was rewarded with a Pro Bowl nod. While the event has lost some of its shine over the last few seasons, Stroud still put on a show.

C.J. Stroud set for second-year leap?

AFC divisional playoffs: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Given what C.J. Stroud did in his rookie season, one can imagine that with another preseason under his belt and another year in the NFL system, good things are going to continue from the Texans quarterback.

Of course, this isn't a given, but after leading his team to a division title and the playoffs while only throwing five interceptions in his first season, it could be hard to better that.

It feels like the sky is the limit for C.J. Stroud, and with him showing off at the Pro Bowl, those who didn't watch him closely during the regular season can see what a talent he is.

The Texans have some nice offensive pieces and will welcome back Tank Dell next season, so Stroud will have plenty of weapons, and that is before Houston even enters the draft or acquires players via free agency.

The world is C.J. Stroud's oyster, and he can do no wrong right now.