During the 2023 NFL season, Dalvin Cook played for two different teams but failed to make an impact. This was unexpected, given that he was one of the best running backs in the NFL during his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

However, his performance had clearly declined, as he averaged just 3.2 yards per carry last season, which was a significant drop from his previous career low of 4.4 yards per carry.

Despite his struggles since leaving the Vikings, apparently Cook has no doubts that he can bounce back. He is seeking a new team during the 2024 NFL free agency period, and he recently told Aaron Wilson of KPRC that he believes himself to be a valuable asset.

"I've got it all," Cook said. "The tools are still here. I didn't really get no reps last year, so the legs are fresh. The resume speaks for itself, I'm still Dalvin Cook, I'm still that guy. For me, I don't like to toot my own horn. I just like to go out there, put my helmet on, and line up on the grass."

The four-time Pro Bowl running back believes that his down year simply came down to a lack of volume. He was expected to split his backfield workload with Breece Hall last year but ended up seeing much more as a back up for the New York Jets. He received just 67 carries in 15 games before being released towards the end of the season.

Following his release, Cook joined the Baltimore Ravens to potentially boost their backfield for the NFL Playoffs. He played a limited role, appearing in just one game and totaling only 23 yards.

Regardless, he seems to think that, in the right situation, he can get back to being the star he once was. He exceeded 1,350 scrimmage yards in each of his four seasons prior to last year, so it's not an unreasonable expectation.

Dalvin Cook's free agency rumors

Dalvin Cook

As the 2024 NFL offseason rolls on, it would appear that Dalvin Cook should have some legitimate landing spots in free agency.

If last year was any indication, he likely desires to play for a potential Super Bowl contender at this stage in his career. He joined the New York Jets after they signed Aaron Rodgers last year, and after being released, he signed with the first-place Baltimore Ravens.

In keeping with this trend, Cook makes sense as an addition to several potential contenders in 2024 who are all in need of new running backs.

The Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers all have their sights set on the postseason this year, but they also all lost their starters during the 2024 NFL free agency period. They appear to be some of the most logical landing spots for Cook.