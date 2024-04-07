Dalvin Cook free agency: Ranking 5 best landing spots for 4x Pro Bowl RB in 2024

Dalvin Cook is still unsigned, having been surprisingly left out in the first few days of the league year.

The four-time Pro Bowler had a mostly disappointing 2023-24 season. After being released by the Minnesota Vikings during the offseason, he attempted to rebound with Aaron Rodgers and the star-studded New York Jets, but he struggled instead.

He was released before the season even ended and decided to ring-chase with the Batimore Ravens, but his quest ended well short of a Super Bowl appearance. Now Cook has to assess where the next chapter of his career goes, but the four-time Pro Bowl RB has options.

#5 Los Angeles Chargers

Gus Edwards is apparently the Chargers' new lead back, but he cannot be their only top-tier back.

It's no secret that Jim Harbaugh wants an offensive revolution in Inglewood. Holding the fifth overall pick, the Chargers are expected to add another wideout beside Quentin Johnston, but they may also need another top rusher.

With no running backs expected until the second round, Joe Hortiz finds himself with only Gus Edwards. But even the bruising ex-Baltimore Raven can do only so much. Dalvin Cook could be his lighter and more agile complement.

#4 New York Giants

Saquon Barkley's departure leaves a massive hole in the Giants' ground game.

Make no mistake about it: the Giants gravely erred by not extending Saquon Barkley long-tern when he deserved it in the 2023 offseason after helping return them to the playoffs. Now he's about to ply his trade for a divisional rival located only some hundreds of kilometers to the southwest.

How do they rebound from that? They began by signing Devin Singletary, but the depth behind him is weak. Adding a proven commodity like Cook would only motivate him further.

#3 Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon is a commodity that Zac Taylor and Duke Tobin let get away

Joe Mixon had been a mostly consistent producer for the Bengals, helping them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021-22 and the AFC Championship Game in 2022-23.

In 2023-24, he was one of a few bright spots on a struggling team, cracking 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth time in his career. But Duke Tobin still initially wanted to ditch him anyway, before the Houston Texans came in with a massive offer. Nevertheless, there's a major hole on the ground that Cook could effortlessly fill.

#2 Las Vegas Raiders

Alexander Mattison does not constitute a top-tier replacement for Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs departure from the Raiders is understandable. After playing out of his mind in response to being denied his fifth year option in 2022-23, he regressed out of his 1,000-yard form the following season, as a quad injury ruled him out of the final four games.

However, new general manager Tom Telesco has not done a great job in finding Jacobs' successor, instead going for the underwhelming Alexander Mattison. Perhaps a fellow ex-Viking by the name of Dalvin Cook could be a better idea.

#1 Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys need to address Tony Pollard's departure well - and fast

By this point, the Cowboys' free-agency silence should be the stuff of legend. It's no secret that Jerry Jones has been a stickler for getting big names, but this offseason he has been busier losing them. And none hurts more than Tony Pollard, who has replaced Derrick Henry at the Tennessee Titans.

Moreover, their current running back room is abysmal: Rico Dowdle? Deuce Vaughn? Malik Davis? Snoop Conner? For a supposed Super Bowl contender, that's a very disastrous situation - one that potentially needs Cook and a draftee to mend.