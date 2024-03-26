The Philadelphia Eagles will open their 2024 season by playing in Brazil. Their opponent has yet to be revealed, but the broadcasting platform was revealed on Tuesday.

NFL media executive vice president and chief operating officer Hans Schroeder announced that the Eagles' Week 1 game will be available to stream on Peacock. Additionally, fans in the Philadelphia market and those of the opposing team will get the game on their local NBC affiliates.

The Friday, Sept. 6, game will be one of five international games in the 2024 regular season and will be the first ever played in Brazil.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers will all host games in London this season.

As expected, some NFL fans weren't thrilled upon learning that the Eagles' international game will be streamed via Peacock. Some think it's burdensome that they need memberships to multiple platforms such as Peacock and Amazon to watch football games.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media.

Will Eagles' season opener be on local cable?

Fortunately for Philly fans, they will be able to watch the Eagles' season opener in Week 1. While the game is available to be streamed on Peacock, fans in Philadelphia will be able to watch the game on their local NBC station. Fans in the opposing team's city will also get the game available via their local NBC station.

The NFL has announced a doubleheader this year on Christmas

The NFL made many important announcements on Tuesday, with some news about the 2024 schedule.

There will be a Christmas Day doubleheader on Wednesday, Dec. 25. The four teams that will play on Christmas Day will also have played on Saturday, Dec. 21.

While fans may not be thrilled about hearing the news that the Philadelphia Eagles' season opener in Brazil will be aired on Peacock, fans can enjoy the news that they will get to watch two football games on Christmas Day this year.

Will you be watching the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 1 game on Peacock?