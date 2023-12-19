Kevin Hart catches strays as Peyton Manning and Case Keenum roast comedian on ManningCast

Kevin Hart would not have expected that Peyton Manning and Case Keenum would double up on ManningCast to pull him down but that is exactly what happened as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Seattle Seahawks. ManningCast was available on Monday Night Football, as is now customary, and the Hall-of-Fame quartrback took aim at the Eagles superfan.

The comedian has been open in professing his love for Philadelphia, the city of his birth, during his media appearances and Peyton Manning said,

"Kevin Hart was supposed to be on, Scott (Van Pelt), but it's just a tall order for him to be on for the second time, so Kevin's out."

The phrase "tall order" was aimed was towards Hart who measures at 5'2". But if that was not enough, Case Keenum, a guest on the program, also piled on saying that he could play the role of the comedian and remarked,

“Let me get into my Kevin Hart costume.”

The Houston Texans quarterback then proceeded to drop his chair a few inches to further rub the joke in.

Kevin Hart still in demand as Peyton Manning fills ManningCast with Case Keenum

Kevin Hart's absence seemed to upset many fans, especially those of the Philadelphia Eagles persuasion. As he was replaced by Case Keenum, many people decided to tune out of ManningCast.

On the field as well,Eagles fans did not have a lot to be happy about. Philadelphia was coming back to this game with back-to-back defeats but they had the lead going into halftime. But the Seahawks came back in the second half to secure a 20-17 win. They scored 10 unanswered points in the final quarter, with the go-ahead touchdown coming in the two-minute warning.

Drew Lock, the backup quarterback to Geno Smith, led the win for Seattle and was overcome with emotion after the game. For the Eagles, though, it marks a worrying slump having lost three straight games now. They can still secure the NFC East title if they win against the Arizona Cardinals in the coming days and secure the tiebreaker over Dallas. The Cowboys' loss to the Buffalo Bills and earlier in the season to Arizona now looks like a missed opportunity.

Given the situation it looks like Kevin Hart will be more unhappy with the Eagles' performance on the night than anything Peyton Manning or Case Keenum said. From being the top seed of the NFC, they are now struggling to ensure they finish top of their division as the San Franisco 49ers recede further away into the distance.