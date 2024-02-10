Matt Ryan has a high opinion of himself and believes that he is worthy of making the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, fans are not convinced yet that he should be enshrined in Canton.

The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback replied in the affirmative when asked if he thinks he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. He said,

“I do. The numbers speak for themselves. The consistency speaks for itself. I hope it's something that happens one day.”

Fans, though, recounted that he holds the record for the biggest comeback wins for opposition teams both in the Super Bowl and all-time. Matt Ryan and the Falcons lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. They squandered a 28-3 lead in an infamous loss.

He was also the quarterback when the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the 2022 regular season. They had a 33-0 lead at halftime but ended up losing 39-36 in overtime, scoring just three points over the last two quarters of the game and the extra period.

That is the proof fans needed to counter Matt Ryan's assertion that he should be in the Super Bowl. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make their feelings known. Here is a sample of some of the responses.

The case for Matt Ryan to be in the Hall of Fame

The 28-3 Super Bowl is likely to haunt Matt Ryan's nightmares for years to come. But the pertinent point is that he does not play defense and should not be held responsible for losing that game. Also, he was the MVP that season and any quarterback that has reached those heights deserves serious consideration.

On the point of consistency, as Matt Ryan himself highlighted, his case becomes even stronger. He has 62.792 passing yards in 234 games at 268.3 yards per game. That is higher than Tom Brady's average of 266.3 yards per game.

As another point of comparison, Aaron Rodgers has 59,055 yards despite playing just three games less than the former Falcons and Colts quarterback. That is a difference of more than 3,000 yards and no one is disputing putting the current New York Jets quarterback as a future Hall-of-Famer.

Ultimately, though, it is eminently possible that such statistics are ignored in favor of him not winning the Super Bowl and being part of two of the biggest collapses in league history. Whether that is right is wrong can be debated forever.