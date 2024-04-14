NFL analyst draws parallels between potential Jets target Brock Bowers and George Kittle

Brock Bowers is the consensus best tight end prospect entering the 2024 NFL draft, topping the positional rankings from about every possible source. He is projected to be a game-changer with his elite skillset after an impressive college football career with the Georgia Bulldogs.

While TEs aren't necessarily considered a premium position, the best ones can make a major impact. Bowers is expected to join this exclusive list, even drawing comparisons to Travis Kelce by some NFL scouts. According to NFL Draft Insider Matt Miller, he is much more comparable to Geroge Kittle due to his overall build and unique skillset:

"Brock Bowers is actually kind of undersized for his position. I think if you were going to make a comparison as a player, it would be George Kittle. He's somebody who almost operates as a slot receiver at times and gives you great run-after-catch power ... He's not this transcendent athlete, he's just a really good football player."

As outlined by Talk Sport, NFL scouting reports on Bowers also praised his elite run-blocking skills:

"He is a bulldog that attacks the edge and can block in-line ... As a blocker, he might be the strongest pound-for-pound tight end you'll find ... You have an ultimate chess piece offensive weapon with All-Pro potential."

George Kittle is considered one of the best-blocking TEs in the NFL. Pairing that with his elite receiving skills, especially after the catch, made him an All-Pro. Suggesting that Bowers has a similar skillset to Kittle is extremely high praise. That's why he is expected to be among the top players selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

Brock Bowers rumored to go to Jets

Many mock drafts and Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline have predicted that Brock Bowers will be a top-ten pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. He is closely connected to the New York Jets, who are looking for another weapon for Aaron Rodgers.

If the Jets miss out on the top three wide receivers with their tenth-overall pick, they could pivot to Bowers, per several NFL draft rumors. This rumor intensified when Sauce Gardner recently praised the tight-end prospect.

The 33rd team recently shared a video from their X account that, like Matt Miller, suggested that Bowers' pro-comp is most like George Kittle. Gardner responded to the post by saying he agreed with the comparison. This could mean the tight-end prospect is on the Jets' radar in the 2024 NFL draft.